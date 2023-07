It was a long struggle, now it’s fixed: from August 1st, the tariffs for district heating in Upper Austria will increase by eight percent. Are customers of the three major suppliers Energie AG, Linz AG and eww (Wels) affected? around 300,000 users (households, companies, public institutions). This was announced by consumer protection councilor Stefan Kaineder (Greens) yesterday, Monday, after a meeting of the price commission. Kaineder is also the head of the authority

