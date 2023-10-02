District held an Extraordinary Session of the Electoral Monitoring Commission

During the meeting, issues of security and coexistence were discussed, in view of the upcoming elections on October 29.

In an extraordinary session of the District Commission for the Coordination and Monitoring of the electoral process in Santa Martachaired by the Mayor Virna Johnson, tasks were agreed for the democratic fair on October 29.

The District summoned this body to carry out the necessary activities that ensure compliance with electoral guarantees and safeguard the rights and duties of political parties and movements.

The special registrar for Santa Marta, Ignacio Vega, cleared up the doubts surrounding the registration of the new candidate for mayor of Santa Marta who would represent the Fuerza Ciudadana political party in the electoral contest on October 29.

“The competence of the National Registry in the matter of registration and modification of candidates is given according to the electoral calendar so that we can make registrations and a week later modifications, once that period expires the competence becomes that of the National Electoral Council (CNE)” , explained the registrar.

Regarding the revocation of the registration of the candidate Carmen Patricia Caicedo Omar, she stated that “she is waiting for the CNE to rule and give her new powers to act on the case.”

The Commission unanimously decided to notify the administrative authorities (Registrar’s Office) and jurisdictional (CNE) of the application submitted in the Commission for the Fuerza Ciudadana party so that their right to register a new candidate for District Mayor of Santa Marta; request which will also be transferred to the Delegate Attorney for Electoral Affairs.

On the other hand, in order to verify the security situation of the special registrars and delegates of the registrar, the Commission will go to the UNP to carry out the technical study to evaluate their risk level and adopt the protection measures it suggests. the Committee for Risk Assessment and Recommendation of Measures (Cerrem).

Regarding the prevention of public order situations that may affect the normal development of the electoral processthe commission recommended the convening of a session of the Territorial Public Order Committee that is responsible for analyzing the situation and taking preventive measures.

