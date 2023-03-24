The Alcaldia of Santa Marta will carry out this Friday, March 24, its Accountability of the year 2022, where he will explain to the samarios in detail, the impact works that have been carried out in the District.

The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the calle 30 between the fourth race and the Campo Serrano Avenue.

The Mayor Virna Johnson, will be in charge of explaining to the Samarians the execution of their Development planin 2022, the works that were carried out and the progress of others that are still underway.

Due to the above, the mayoress calls on the samarios to attend this Accountability, and thus know how the administration is working to positively impact the ciudad.