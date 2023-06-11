District of Sonneberg: Southern Thuringia elect new district administrator

A new district administrator will be elected in the district of Sonneberg on Sunday. The AfD hopes to be able to provide a district administrator for the first time. The approximately 48,300 eligible voters can choose between four candidates choose. Two men and two women.

There are four candidates to choose from

The Christian Democrats have nominated the previous Deputy District Administrator Jürgen Köpper. Left and Greens agreed on the common candidate Nancy Schwalbach. The fully qualified lawyer from Brandenburg is a member of the Greens, previously she was with the left.