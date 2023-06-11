District of Sonneberg: Southern Thuringia elect new district administrator

A new district administrator will be elected in the district of Sonneberg on Sunday. The AfD hopes to be able to provide a district administrator for the first time. The approximately 48,300 eligible voters can choose between four candidates choose. Two men and two women.
The Christian Democrats have nominated the previous Deputy District Administrator Jürgen Köpper. Left and Greens agreed on the common candidate Nancy Schwalbach. The fully qualified lawyer from Brandenburg is a member of the Greens, previously she was with the left.
Robert Stuhlmann is running for the AfD. Stuhlmann had already competed in 2018, but only just finished third at the time and therefore did not make it into the runoff. The only non-party candidate is Anja Beauty. The nursing manager is supported by the Pro SON parliamentary group and the SPD.