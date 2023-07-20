Home » District offers virtual and face-to-face means of payment to taxpayers in Santa Marta
News

District offers virtual and face-to-face means of payment to taxpayers in Santa Marta

by admin
District offers virtual and face-to-face means of payment to taxpayers in Santa Marta

Until next July 31, they will be able to pay the unified property tax valid for 2023 without interest.

The Ministry of Financeoffers different means of payment to taxpayers in the city, both virtual and face-to-face, in order to generate greater ease for samariums at the time of pay your tax obligations.

From the comfort of your home, from your job or if a taxpayer have a property in Santa Marta, but live in another city, have the following virtual means of payment in the Official page of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta.

It may interest you: District has delivered 94,200 invoices with discounts to taxpayers in Santa Marta

Likewise, the District has means of face-to-face payments where they can claim their invoices and immediately pay their taxes. This is the taxpayer service office in the District Mayor’s Office, Calle 14 #2-49 Historic Center or at the Revenue Office, Carrera 11A #17A-48 Territorial neighborhood.

With the payment of the taxes of the taxpayers, the district administration collects los own resources to invest in projects, programs and works contemplated in the District Development Plan “Santa Marta Heart of Change” from Mayor Virna Johnson.

It may interest you: Approved draft agreement that benefits property taxpayers in Santa Marta

See also  Tofaş Under-18 Team secured the semi-finals - Sports News

You may also like

Football: Bari, midfielder Maita extends contract until 2026...

Citizen denounces vehicle theft in a retention yard

The ‘tricolor’ and the precursor of Independence

Slovenia, public and private / Slovenia / Areas...

Two women are sexually assaulted and forced to...

Delays in Visa Processing: Concerns Raised at US...

Ministry of Water Resources Launches Level IV Emergency...

The presidential debate is coming – breaking latest...

Bogotá: see the mobility alternatives for the July...

At Orizzonte Sistemi Navali the MCO program of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy