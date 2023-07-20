District offers virtual and face-to-face means of payment to taxpayers in Santa Marta

Until next July 31, they will be able to pay the unified property tax valid for 2023 without interest.

The Ministry of Financeoffers different means of payment to taxpayers in the city, both virtual and face-to-face, in order to generate greater ease for samariums at the time of pay your tax obligations.

From the comfort of your home, from your job or if a taxpayer have a property in Santa Marta, but live in another city, have the following virtual means of payment in the Official page of the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta.

Likewise, the District has means of face-to-face payments where they can claim their invoices and immediately pay their taxes. This is the taxpayer service office in the District Mayor’s Office, Calle 14 #2-49 Historic Center or at the Revenue Office, Carrera 11A #17A-48 Territorial neighborhood.

With the payment of the taxes of the taxpayers, the district administration collects los own resources to invest in projects, programs and works contemplated in the District Development Plan “Santa Marta Heart of Change” from Mayor Virna Johnson.

