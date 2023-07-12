District Ombudsman managed to protect fundamental rights of IED El Carmen students

The visit determined that the FDI is operating at 50% of its installed capacity and, with the threat of collapse as a result of the different cracks that appear on the second floor.

The District Ombudsman Edwar Orozco Oñatein its role as guarantor of human rights, achieved protection of the fundamental rights to life, health, physical integrity and education of children and adolescents enrolled in the District Educational Institution ‘El Carmen’ of Santa Martaaffected by the structural failures of the Institution and the health conditions.

Through carrying out inspection visits and working groups together with the District Administration to the Educational Institution, the Public Ministry Agency determined that the FDI is operating at 50% of its installed capacity and, furthermore, with the threat of collapse as a result of the different cracks that appear in the second floor and part of the first.

In addition to the effects on health that can result from pigeon nests that have settled in the cracks of the building.

Faced with this situation, through the constitutional action of protection established by the District Ombudsman, the First Municipal Criminal Court for Adolescents of Santa Marta ordered the District Mayor’s Office, Secretary of Education and to the District Infrastructure Management of Santa Marta, as well as to the Rector of the IED ‘El Carmen’carrying out administrative and financial procedures necessary to adapt the infrastructure and provide an efficient educational service.

