Jiangmen District Officials Extend Festive Greetings to Army Personnel

Jiangmen, China – District Party Committee Secretary Lao Maochang and a team of officials recently visited the Jiangmen Military Division, Armed Police Jiangmen Detachment, and the District People’s Armed Forces Department to convey their warm wishes and congratulations to the officers and soldiers of the army ahead of Army Day on August 1st. The visit aimed to foster a strong bond between the military and the local community while seeking opportunities for mutual military development.

Accompanying Lao Maochang were Ma Pingao, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Mayor, Li Dacheng, Secretary and Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and He Teng, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the District CPPCC.

During their visit to the Jiangmen Military Sub-region, the officials engaged in discussions with political commissar Liu Xiaodong and deputy commander Song Junfeng. The officials reported on the economic and social development in Pengjiang District during the first half of the year and expressed their gratitude for the military’s active participation and support in various areas, including emergency and disaster relief, poverty alleviation, education and student assistance, military-civilian joint construction, and emergency response.

The officials stressed the need to implement the provincial party committee’s “1310” deployment and the municipal party committee’s “1+6+3” work arrangement. They emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the military and the local community to contribute to the reform, development, and stability of the entire region. Liu Xiaodong, in response, presented an overview of the military division’s work and pledged continued support and participation in local construction. He also expressed commitments to furthering political army building, military reform and strengthening, science and technology advancements, rule of law, and military-civilian integration and development.

At the Armed Police Jiangmen Detachment, the officials engaged in discussion and exchange with Colonel Zhu Hui, expressing their appreciation for the positive contributions of the Armed Police Force in maintaining security and stability. The officials reiterated Pengjiang District’s commitment to supporting the various constructions of the Armed Police Detachment and promoting the socialization of double support work. They also aimed to consolidate and develop the unity between the military and the government while striving for new accomplishments in the double support work in the new era. Zhu Hui, on behalf of the Armed Police Jiangmen Detachment, expressed gratitude to the district committee and government for their support and vowed to continue actively participating in emergency rescue and disaster relief, stability maintenance, and mutual support and joint construction.

During their visit to the District People’s Armed Forces Department, the officials received updates on personnel management, on-duty preparations, militia training, and conscription work. The officials commended the District People’s Armed Forces Department for its achievements in various tasks and thanked them for their long-term contributions to Pengjiang District.

The officials urged the District People’s Armed Forces Department to align closely with the work deployment of the district committee and government. They encouraged the department to focus on team building, promote the standardization of grassroots armed forces, enhance militia combat training, improve emergency response capabilities, uphold the tradition of unity and pragmatism, and make further contributions to maintaining social stability and serving economic development.

As Army Day approaches, Jiangmen District remains committed to strengthening its relationship with the military and ensuring the well-being of its officers and soldiers. The visit by District Party Committee Secretary Lao Maochang and the team of officials served as a testament to the district’s appreciation for the military’s tireless dedication and showcased a joint commitment towards common progress, development, and prosperity for both the military and the local community.