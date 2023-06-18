District socialized Portfolio of Cultural and Artistic Goods and Services

The socialization of the Portfolio of Cultural and Artistic Goods and Services of Santa Marta was successfully carried outin which musicians, artists and cultural managersamong others, knew first-hand the objective of this new tool created by the District Mayor’s Office, with the purpose of supporting individuals, institutions or organizations of the city, to expose everything about their products and/or services.

This portfolio will allow each individual, institution, or cultural organization in the city to know what to offer in their packages, depending on the interests of Samarians and tourists, which will in turn serve to provide a service focused on the particular tastes of the client. .

This tool will be put at the service and visible to the public on the website of the District Mayor’s Office.



likewise, they will find the link where they can register, this form will remain open and will be constantly updated, with the purpose that the public interested in learning about a service; get the right information.

Elenith Tamarís, writer, poet and theologian by profession, who participated in the socialization, specified that “the implementation of the Portfolio of Cultural and Artistic Goods and Services of Santa Marta, fell like a glove, because I am frequently organizing cultural activities and require certain talents in the field of culture, that I don’t know where or how to get. In my opinion, this portfolio will facilitate contact with the different cultural artists of the District. Thank you very much for this great contribution.”

to take into account

The Portfolio of Cultural Goods and Services It will be constantly updated, as long as there is enough material to carry out said action.

In order to achieve the correct circulation and visibility of the good or service, the requested information must be supplied correctly and completely.

In case of being registered in this form and the information provided has had changes, make the notification via email This email address is being protected from spam bots. You need to have JavaScript enabled to view it.

What is the Portfolio of Cultural Goods and Services?



The Portfolio of Cultural Goods and Services It is a letter of introduction, which seeks to give circulation and promotion to the artistic and cultural work that is offered in Santa Marta. Show what those activities are, with a photo, address, location, so that locals and visitors agree to contract or recommend said services offered.



