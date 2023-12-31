District summary second semester of 2023

JULIO

Samarium, take out your flag!

He July 29 Santa Marta celebrated 498years of history. On this special date, the Pro Santa Marta Vital organization invited all citizens to display the city’s flag. In recent years, this campaign has managed to get the Samarians to join the initiative to express their love for the twice-Holy city, with the symbol of bandera.

You may be interested in: They point out as critical the balance of the Virna Johnson period

AUGUST

Citizens denounce irregularities in patios of Santa Marta



In a growing wave of insecurity that spread beyond the streets, the patios of the Traffic in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Santa Marta became the epicenter of a drama that affected five citizens. Immobilized vehicles disappeared without a trace, leaving its owners in a state of uncertainty and frustration.Four motorcycles and a car have been affected by this series of disappearances in the Transit yards. The mobility monitor, Charles Valero, accompanied by the advisor legal Yernel Triana, presented the complaints of the affected victims. The compelling evidence accompanying their complaints points to a series of irregularities that have continued from the moment the vehicles were immobilized to the present.

You may be interested in: November 11th road ring: A boost for more than seven thousand citizens



SEPTEMBER

Santa Marta among the cities with the greatest poverty in Colombia

According to the latest data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) of Colombia, in 2022, 36.6% of the Colombian population was in a situation of monetary poverty. This represented a significant decrease compared to 2021, when the percentage was 39.7%.

However, despite overall improvements, some cities still face significant challenges. Santa Marta, for example, is the sixth city with the highest monetary poverty in Colombia, with 44.4% of its population in this situation. In addition, it is the fourth city with the highest extreme poverty, with 16.1% of its population living in these conditions.

You may be interested in: Carlos Pinedo Cuello confirms three new appointments for his Cabinet

OCTOBER

Heart attack elections! Jorge Agudelo Apreza wins Mayor of Santa Marta with a slight advantage

After 100% of the tables were informed, Jorge Agudelo Appreciate became the new mayor of Santa Marta to the period 2024 – 2027. The candidate for the Fuerza Ciudadana party defeated the also candidate Carlos Pinedo Cuello, who was his biggest opponent in the current 2023 Territorial Elections.

You may be interested in: “Let’s work together for Santa Marta”: Gustavo Petro to Carlos Pinedo



NOVEMBER

Carlos Pinedo, the mayor of the 500 years of Santa Marta

After more than three weeks of scrutiny, the novelón for the next mayor of Santa Marta came to an end, Carlos Pinedo Cuello received the accreditation by the CNE which certifies him as the elected mayor of the capital of Magdalena.

THE REPORTER learned that the votes of Jorge Agudelo Apreza, who was a candidate for the Fuerza Ciudadana party led by former governor Carlos Caicedo, were excluded after the ruling of the Superior Court of Santa Marta that left without effect the precautionary measure with which Sharpen it was able to register as a candidate for mayor, outside the deadlines and terms permitted by law.

In this way, the mayor of Santa Marta will be Carlos Albero Pinedo Cuello, former councilor and leader of the Santa Marta Si Podemos movement, who obtained a total of 85,222 votes, on October 29 in the regional elections.Thus, Fuerza Ciudadana leaves the mayor’s office of Santa MartAfter twelve years of government with Carlos Caicedo, Rafael Martínez and Virna Johnson.

You may be interested in: They report damage and theft of Christmas lighting in Santa Marta

DECEMBER

They order to provisionally suspend Hilda Borja, General Secretary of the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office

The Personality District of Santa Marta, through its delegate for Administrative Surveillance and Disciplinary Matters, ordered the suspension provisional for a period of three months of the General Secretary of the Mayor’s Office, Hilda María Borja Vega. This measure was taken in response to the reported facts before the city’s media, by the different victims, who gave an account of the theft of their motor vehicles in the facilities of the transit yards of this capital, located in the neighborhood The Esperanza.

You may be interested in: Wishes of the Samarians for Santa Marta in 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

