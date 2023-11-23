District supervises protection works in Playa Salguero

The evaluation of the protection works against coastal erosion in Playa Salguero becomes a key point for the community, marking an open dialogue between civic leaders, residents and local authorities.

Within the framework of a process to counteract coastal erosion in Playa Salguero, An evaluation of the works was carried out, led by the district mayor.

This day not only included a detailed inspection of spurs four and five, but It also stood out for an open and direct dialogue with civic leaders and residents, with the aim of addressing concerns and clarifying doubts.. However, the mayor reported on the pause in the work due to administrative processes of the National Environmental License Authority (Anla), which have been ongoing since August.

The execution of the project, aimed at facing the imminent risk of erosion on residential lands, was launched under the declaration of public calamity. The mayor stressed the need to address this problem, highlighting the speed with which a solution was sought.

The project involves the construction of six rigid rock spur-type structures, with lengths ranging between 60 and 80 metersdesigned to stabilize the beach and prevent the loss of sand due to erosive processes.

However, the work is on pause due to ongoing administrative processes by Anla. The president emphasized the positive results obtained until the interruption of the work, evidenced by the generation of sand and the expansion of the beach, elements that support the need to resume work according to the inhabitants of Playa Salguero themselves.

The mayor highlighted the importance of maintaining an open and continuous dialogue with the community, recognizing the relevance of addressing the concerns raised. Despite the current suspension, the positive results so far support the effectiveness of the project.

This direct and transparent dialogue is presented as a fundamental step in the search for a consensual resolution and beneficial for all involved.

As a prompt resolution of the administrative processes is expected, local authorities reiterate their commitment to working hand in hand with the community to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable to the challenges of coastal erosion in Playa Salguero.

