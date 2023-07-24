District will hold I Meeting of School Coexistence Committees

Priority will be given to the educational communities of 15 educational institutions in the city.

generating a space for the construction of roads institutional care to the students and exchange experiences successful in the approach to situationsthe Alcaldia of Santa Marta, through the Ministry of Education, will carry out he I Meeting of School Coexistence Committees of the citywhich is scheduled for the end of August, in the library of the Liceo Celedón District Educational Institution.

This didactic workshop, proposed by the Ministry of Education in it III District Committee for School Coexistence, will be carried out in coordination with the other members of the same, among which are the secretaries of Health, Government and Culture; the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare ICBF, the Family Police Stations, the District Ombudsman, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Police for Children and Adolescents, the IED María Auxiliadora and the school IDPHU. As invited dependencies will be the secretariats of Women, Social Promotion and the House of Justice.

Deiby Cotes Mier, Secretary of Education, stated that it is important to advance coordinated interventions in educational institutions to generate impact and obtain better results.

It may interest you: National Campaign for School Coexistence is being developed

Another of the topics reviewed in the third session of the Committee was the implementation of the ‘Salud a la Escuela‘, intervention plans in mental health and prevention actions in schools; the workshops planned to be developed in the second semester by the ICBF on child risks, surveillance in the school environment and human trafficking.

In addition, the importance of continuing to strengthen the strategies of the ‘Safe Spaces’ programs was discussed. from Secretariat for Women and Gender Equity; the campaigns carried out by the Police on the prevention of school violence and bullying within Educational Institutions.

Deiby Cotes SeaSecretary of Education, stated that it is important to advance interventions in educational institutions in a coordinated manner to generate impact and obtain better results.

In this space, the importance of activating the routes was reiterated and care protocols adequately in cases of sexual abuse, consumption of psychoactive substances or drugs; suicidal ideation, among other cases that affect students, in such a way that the restoration of rights is promoted, avoiding revictimization factors of those affected in the process.

Finally, among other topics discussed, It was agreed to continue with the training sessions and technical assistance for the counseling teachers of the IED and the District’s teaching directors.

It may interest you: They develop the first Caribbean Meeting of School Coexistence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

