With banners and pot lids, the parents of the IED students went out to protest on October 20, to block the highway Caribbean trunk, to require the district administration to comply with the commitment to improve the infrastructure of the Educational Institution.

According to various community leaders in the sector, the school is in a state of neglect and neglect, it only has 2 classrooms on the ground floor and one that was built on the top floor and is the one that represents the greatest risk for students, all time, which could collapse at any moment.

Antonio Peralta, Secretary of District Education.

Delfina Orozco, community leader and who has two granddaughters studying at that school told THE REPORTER, that “we are tired of sending secretaries to talk to us, what we demand and want is that Mayor Virna Johnson be present and definitively solve this problem for us. Because it is not fair that our children have a pick and class, they can only attend twice a week, there is no right to so much abandonment ”.

He also pointed out that the district government it had promised in 2020 to transfer the resources for the improvement of the Educational Institution. “We have been doing the same thing for three years, they only send secretaries and assign meetings, but nothing is specified. Let’s hope that this time they comply and in a month they manage to resolve the situation because otherwise we will be forced to return to taking the paths in fact “.



Students also joined the protest.

Secretary of Education assured that the IED on October 20 will be intervened to improve its functionality

After what happened with the protest by parents and students of the District Educational Institution on October 20, the Secretary of District Education, Antonio Peralta, assured that it is true that the student campus has infrastructure problems, but he also pointed out that there has been monitoring and talking to the communities on a permanent basis. “It is one of the institutions that will be intervened, precisely because there is a doubt about the use of two rooms in which we need the concept of a structuralist.”

However, the secretary was emphatic in saying that, although the explanations were given to the structuralist, he pointed out that what is needed so that there is no doubt about the use of these two rooms, is a reinforcement of it and he promised to do the studies.”

Finally, he expressed that the mayoress is committed to financing the improvement of the educational entity and assured that in a month the studies will be in place to start the processes of that work. “We agreed with the community that this is the time required for the use of these two classrooms, and with a second investment we are going to build more classrooms in that Educational Institution.”