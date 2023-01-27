Santa Marta is one of the 10 territories of Colombia who will receive technical assistance for gender equality from the UN Women, the Embassy of Canada and the Presidential Adviser for Women’s Equality. This alliance was consolidated in Bogotá, where the District Secretary for Women and Gender Equity, Carlina Sanchezparticipated on behalf of the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, together with women leaders of the city who were linked to this process as members of social organizations.

“Santa Marta was prioritized to sign the alliance of budgets for equalityan initiative that makes us happy because at last the governments have understood that it is only possible reduce inequality gaps that women have historically suffered in the construction of budgets with a gender approach,” said Sánchez.

The District Secretary for Women and Gender Equity, Carlina Sánchez.

The technical assistance for the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta consists of provide guidance during all the planning and budgeting cycle public to efficiently use the gender approach, improving the performance indices of equality and standing out the good management of this Government of Unstoppable Change.

The Secretary for Women and District Gender Equality, Carlina Sánchez, together with the representatives of UN Women, the Canadian Embassy and the Presidential Council for Women’s Equality.