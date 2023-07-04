District will take immediate action to replace the collapsed bridge in Villa Leidy

Within the solutions proposed by district officials, it was established that the bridge will be dismantled in its entirety, to prevent any emergency.

At the direction of Mayor Virna Johnsonafter receiving the call from the community about the collapse of the artisanal bridge located in the Villa Leidy neighborhood, of Locality 3 of the District, an integrated interdisciplinary team by the Infrastructure Management, the Secretariat for Social Promotion and the Office for Risk Management and Climate Change, Ogriccwent to the place to listen first-hand to the inhabitants of the sector, who expressed the urgent need to restore the bridge, since it allows connecting with the 4th race of El Rodadero.

“Mayor Virna Johnson’s priority is attention to the community, therefore, we were in Villa Leidy verifying the causes of the fall of the bridge, evidencing that one of them is the existence of a water pipe that generated an overload to the structure. We notify the Essmar company to carry out the pertinent inspection and provide a prompt solution to this problem,” he said. María Victoria Moscarella, head of the Ogricc.

Within the solutions proposed by district officials, it was established that the bridge will be dismantled in its entirety, to prevent any emergency. Meanwhile, the same materials will be used to build a provisional one, which allow to maintain the step towards the sector of El Rodadero.

The team from the Mayor’s Office was able to show that the wire ropes that held the structure they were worn out, therefore, this Tuesday, July 4, a unit of the Infrastructure Management will analyze how to install new ones. Another of the long-term solutions has to do with the presentation of the project before this portfolio in order to search for the resources that allow for a better quality bridge.

