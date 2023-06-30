Home » DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Diversified Healthcare Trust – DHC
DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Diversified Healthcare Trust – DHC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NasdaqGS:
DHC) to Office Properties Income Trust (NasdaqGS: OPI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Diversified will receive 0.147 shares of OPI for each share of Diversified that
they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or
call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit
to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

The Diversified Healthcare Trust Registered of Benef Interest Stock currently trades with a raise of +9,25 % to
2,185USD on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

