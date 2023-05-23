Home » Diversions in rail traffic due to the Mannheim city festival
Diversions in rail traffic due to the Mannheim city festival

Diversions in rail traffic due to the Mannheim city festival

Mannheim. Because of the Mannheim city festival the planks will be closed to rail traffic at the weekend. This was explained by Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH in a press release. Accordingly, the planks will not be used by the Stadtbahn between Friday, May 26 from around 6 a.m. and Monday, May 29 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be diverted accordingly.

The individual diversions in detail:

Light rail line 2

Line 2 trains will be diverted between Rosengarten and Paradeplatz (platforms A and B) in both directions via the Kunsthalle, MA Hauptbahnhof, Universität and Schloss stops.
Die Water tower and straw market stops cannot be approached.

City train line 3

Line 3 trains will be diverted between MA Hauptbahnhof Süd and Paradeplatz (platforms A and B) in both directions via the Universität and Schloss stops.

Die Stops MA Hauptbahnhof, Kunsthalle, Wasserturm and Strohmarkt cannot be approached.

Light rail line 4/4A

The 4/4A trains will be diverted between the Kunsthalle and Alte Feuerwache in both directions via the Rosengarten, Gewerkschafshaus and Kurpfalzbrücke Ost stops.
Die Stops at the Wasserturm, Strohmarkt, Paradeplatz, Marktplatz and Abendakademie cannot be approached.

Light rail line 6

Line 6A trains will be diverted between Tattersall and Paradeplatz (platforms A and B) in both directions via the MA Hauptbahnhof, Universität and Schloss stops.
Die Stops Kunsthalle, Wasserturm and Strohmarkt cannot be approached.

