Useful links

The central management of individuals, self-employed workers and non-commercial entities of the Revenue Agency, in a recent (non-public) response following a ruling presented by a company with qualified shareholdings held by individuals, specified that for all dividends paid starting from 1 January 2023, even if resolved by 31 December 2022, the withholding tax or the substitute tax of 26 percent should be applied.

According to the interpretation …