“Divorce me, I want to marry my beloved.” A Kuwaiti wife tells her husband without shame, and was surprised by his reaction!! (Watch the video that shook the Gulf)

The circulating video is from an acting scene from the Kuwaiti series “Halal Love”, which was produced in 2015, and achieved great success at the level of the Gulf and the Arab world in general.

In the controversial scene, the Egyptian actress, Heba Al-Dari, embodied the character of “Reem”, one of Abdullah’s wives, who had many problems with her, and the problems and differences between them intensified when Abdullah learned that his wife, Reem, loves another person and wants to divorce him to marry her new lover.

Surprisingly, Reem confessed this to her husband, Abdullah, and asked him to divorce her to marry her lover, which made him lose his temper and beat her.

After Abdullah left the room, Reem broke down crying in the arms of her “doctor” and confessed to her that she loves her husband, Abdullah, and does wrong things in order to get his attention just to take care of her and protect her.

Halal love series

Halal Love is a Kuwaiti drama series that was produced in 2015. It stars Basima Hamada, Salma Salem, Abdullah Bu Shehri, Heba Al-Dari, and Samoud Al-Kandari. It was written by Adel Al-Jabri and directed by Saed Bashir Al-Hawari.

The events of the series “Halal Love” revolve around a social framework around (Abdullah), who wants to marry (steadfastness) his aunt’s daughter (Fatima), but he faces rejection from his mother (Salma), due to differences between her and his aunt, and after the death of his three brothers in an accident, his mother agrees to his marriage to Somoud, on the condition that he marry the widows of his brothers, in order to raise their children at home.

