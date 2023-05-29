Divorce rates higher among couples who lived together before marriage

The study, which analyzed data from couples who married between 2010 and 2019, found that couples who did not live together before marriage or chose to move in together after engagement were less likely to experience divorce than those who who lived together before the engagement.

One current study has provided compelling evidence that couples who live together before marriage are more likely to have bad marriages and divorces. The Institute for Family Studies examined the effects of cohabitation, engagement and divorce and shed light on the negative consequences of premarital cohabitation.

The study, which analyzed data from couples who married between 2010 and 2019, found that couples who did not live together before marriage or chose to move in together after engagement were less likely to experience divorce than those who who lived together before the engagement. Of the nationwide sample of American couples who participated in the study, 46% lived together before engagement, 20% moved in together after engagement, and 34% waited until after marriage. Of the couples who lived together, 34% were already living together prior to engagement and were at higher risk of the marriage being dissolved and divorced. In contrast, those who lived together after becoming engaged or married had a lower rate of adverse outcomes, at 23%.

The research also found that couples who “slid into” cohabitation without clear communication and decision-making have a significantly higher risk of divorce than couples who openly discussed and agreed to cohabitation. Of the couples living together, 36% made a conscious decision to live together, while 64% did so without a formal discussion. As a result, 34% of couples who lived together casually were more likely to divorce, while only 21% of those who agreed to move in together faced similar negative consequences.

The study also looked at the reasons couples gave for living together before marriage. Forty-four percent said they did so to spend more time with their partner, 22% cited financial reasons, 17% found living apart uncomfortable, and 17% wanted to “test the relationship.” The data showed that couples Couples who moved in together for financial reasons had the highest percentage of dissolutions at 40%, followed by couples who wanted to test their relationship at 33%, followed by couples living together for convenience (29%) and those who wanted to spend more time together (23%).

In addition, the study found that couples who had previously cohabitated were more likely to have bad marriages and divorces. Sixteen% of participants reported having lived with at least one previous partner, while 12% had lived with two or more partners. In comparison, 72% of respondents had never lived with another partner. Data from 2022 showed that marriages in which the spouses lived together before marriage were 25% more likely to end in divorce than those who lived chastely. Likewise, those who lived together before marriage were 30% more likely to end up in divorce than those who did not.

The research disproves the popular belief that living together before marriage reduces the likelihood of divorce. While premarital cohabitation has become increasingly common in recent decades, with around 70% of couples now choosing this path, the study highlights that there is no general evidence to support the assumption that premarital cohabitation influences the outcomes of marriage improved. On the contrary, the results suggest a strong correlation between cohabitation before marriage and an increased risk of bad marriages and divorce.

For couples on the path to marriage, these findings provide valuable considerations for relationship decisions, underscoring the importance of open communication, conscious decision-making, and a deeper understanding of the potential impact of living together on long-term relationship success.