Music at the service of others. This can be summarized as the tour of DJ Leo Gira who saw him perform between Zambia and Ethiopia. The first “Charity tour” promoted by the Diageo group Africa, global leader in alcoholic beverages, which also saw the young DJ from Cortina as protagonist, ended a few days ago. Leo Gira, thanks to the excellent performances in Addis Ababa, was surprisingly invited to make his style known also during the Zoya Festival, the most important Ethiopian electronic music festival. The aim of this charity tour was to concretely support the activities of Emma’s Children, an association born ten years ago in Cortina and operating in Ethiopia in the Bosco Children community. A center directed by the missionary Don Angelo Regazzo, whose goal is to give a future to the many street children of those territories, a phenomenon that unfortunately has increased dramatically also due to the pandemic. This first “Leo Gira Charity tour by Smirnoff” was a way for Diageo to concretely contribute to the cultural and musical development of an entire country. In less than 30 days, $10,240 was raised thanks to the work of Leo Gira who donated his entire cachet to the cause. With the DJ also Andrea Gris, founder of Emma’s Children dedicated to his mother.

«We managed to give another concrete hand to those who are really in need», says Gris, «in a country like Africa where everything is very complicated anyway. Without the synergies created locally and the Italian sponsors who supported Leo Gira’s tour, we would never have been able to complete this adventure. So we thanked Searsland, Dinner Lady, Grigi Sound, Gris + Dainese Architetti, Itagency, Lozza and Clipper». During his stay at Bosco Children, Leo also had the opportunity to give music lessons to many children hosted by the community, receiving back real life lessons. An experience that the young DJ defines as “all-encompassing and immersive”. A month of strong emotions that made him return home more aware and with a bit of Africa sickness.