Djokovic after early Monaco out in Banja Luka for sand success

Following his unexpected round of 16 out on the clay of Monte Carlo, Novak Djokovic embarks on his third title of the season in Banja Luka this week. If the Serb wins his 94th final in Bosnia-Herzegovina, he would have won a total of 1,050 matches on the tour. Third-placed Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Ivan Lendl (CZE/USA) with 1,068 wins are within reach. The ranking leads Jimmy Connors (USA/1,274) ahead of Roger Federer (SUI/1,251).

Djokovic triumphed in Adelaide and at the Australian Open in January, lost in the Dubai semifinals at the beginning of March and then paused until he was able to perform in the principality because he was unable to attend the US tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to the lack of a corona vaccination allowed to enter. Next main goal is the French Open. In the last defeat against the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, Djokovic showed unusual problems, including when serving, and he had to give up his service eight times.

Now the 35-year-old reported elbow problems, he had already played with a support sleeve in Monte Carlo. “My elbow is not in an ideal condition,” revealed the “Djoker”, but he was ready. Top seeded, the world number one starts in the round of 16 against Luca Van Assche (FRA), winner of the first round against Stan Wawrinka (SUI). Djokovic would keep the top of the rankings even with another early out, while pursuer Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) is trying his luck in Barcelona.