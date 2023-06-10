Djokovic is playing for the history books again in Paris

With the 23rd Grand Slam title, the Serb would distance Rafael Nadal by one win and become the sole record holder and also replace Carlos Alcaraz as number one in men’s tennis. On paper, he is the clear favorite in the French Open final against Casper Ruud, even if he performed very confidently in his semifinals against German Alexander Zverev.

In four games against the cramp-stricken Alcaraz Djokovic, who was successful in the semifinals, against the fourth in the world rankings from Norway, has not yet made a set. The Scandinavian Ruud, twice a tournament winner in Geneva and Gstaad, is rock solid, tactically very clever, but doesn’t have a shot with which he can really embarrass the best. In addition, the task on Sunday (not before 3 p.m. / live Servus TV) is almost superhuman.

“It will be tough against Novak”

Last year Ruud had no chance in the final against Rafael Nadal in his 14th title in Roland Garros, now Djokovic is hardly the easier opponent. “I didn’t really think I’d be in the final again,” admitted the Norwegian. “It’s going to be tough against Novak. Two of the toughest players in history and I’ll be the underdog again.”

He’ll try to relax and enjoy it. “I know Novak is trying to be the greatest. I’ll do my best. He’s aiming for the 23rd Grand Slam and I’m aiming for my first, so there’s a big difference.”

