Djugu: more than 1,500 children of displaced persons from the Lala site have not finished the 2022-2023 school year

More than 1,500 children of the displaced from the Lala site, Djugu territory (Ituri) have not finished the 2022-2023 school year, local civil society sources said on Sunday July 30.

They attribute this situation to the attack by the CODECO militia which attacked this site on June 12th.

Following the incursion of these militiamen, some children were killed, others having fled lost their school supplies, specify the same sources.

Still others have dropped out of school to engage in rural activities to support their parents.

« Children do not live in good conditions and this influences their mental level. There is no way that these children can attend schools regularly “Said one of the teachers of a school based in Lala, Bonanze Bahati.

The president of the Lala site for displaced people is asking the provincial government of Ituri and humanitarian workers to intervene to help their children return to school at the next school year.

« Life has become very difficult at the site and our children had to study but there are no resources. We chose the leaders in the 2018 elections but they forgot about us said one of these displaced persons, Banga Stéphane.

The displaced persons of the Lala site also invite the government and its partners to guarantee their safety but also to seek out the perpetrators of the attacks last June and to prosecute them.

In total, six primary schools operate in the Lala site including Wadri, Dedja, Tsa, Langbeukpa and Goyi.

These schools take in other children, also displaced from the Savo site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

