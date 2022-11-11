On a practical level, energy remains one of the pillars of Dl Aid Quater. Starting with the possibility for companies to pay their bills in installments with a Sace-branded guarantee system, as well as the extension of tax credits for energy eaters, gasivores and other companies (including smaller businesses) struggling with sharp increases in costs for electricity and gas.

Energy, tax credits extended to December

In the Dl Aiuti Quater, approved by the CDM on 10 November, the extraordinary contribution, in the form of a tax credit, is extended to companies for the purchase of electricity and gas at the end of December. This is the instrument intended for energy-intensive and gas-intensive companies as well as for companies that record high increases in energy expenditure, already foreseen until November in the previous decrees adopted by the government and which is now further extended.

Bills in installments at a controlled rate

The installment payments of bills for businesses can be requested for the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023, but only for the part exceeding the average amount recorded between 1 January and 31 December 2021. To access the measure, companies must formulate a application whose modalities will be defined by a decree of the Mise to be adopted within 30 days from the ok to the decree.

The payment in installments will have a controlled rate whose cost is borne by the utilities. The amount of the interest rate eventually applied “cannot exceed the interest rate equal to the yield of the BTp of equal duration, the due dates of each installment and the distribution of the same installments, for a maximum of 48 monthly installments”. The utilities can have an insurance surety guaranteed by Sace and, if necessary, they can ask the banks for loans guaranteed by Sace.

Fringe benefit, 3 thousand euros for households included

Not only. The threshold of the tax-free fringe benefits that companies can grant to employees in the tax period 2022, in the form of goods, services or sums to pay for domestic water, electricity and gas users, rises from 600 to 3 thousand euros. The aid decree quater thus expands the possibility for employers to support employees against high bills, a faculty that was introduced by the Aid Decree bis, including the costs for bills in the perimeter of corporate welfare that does not contribute to training of taxable income for personal income tax purposes.