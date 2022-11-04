There is no suspension of the fine of 100 euros for no vax in the amendments presented to the aid decree ter, but the amnesty for the almost two million over 50s who had not complied with the vaccination obligation which expired on 15 June last will reach short. “The speakers will in all likelihood formalize an amendment in this sense next Monday”, they assure the Mef, which in recent days had already given the go-ahead for coverage, even if in this case it is not an amnesty but a simple freeze until June 30 next of the sanction that the Collection Agency has until the end of November to send it to vaccine dodgers who have failed to justify non-compliance with the obligation, or with the occurrence of Covid infection or for health reasons , in truth very few.

The suspension of the no vax fines has not found a favorable bank in recent days among exponents of Forza Italia, including the vice president of the Chamber, Giorgio Mulé, pointed out that “the amnesty must not become amnesia, because the sanctions they were imposed on subjects who voluntarily did not recognize the value of vaccines, thus putting the lives of others at risk ». Words that do not exclude some surprises at the time of the vote for an amnesty for the no vax that makes the forcers turn up their noses and no opposition party likes it.

As for the other points of the aid decree ter, the deadline for submitting the sub-amendments to the government modification proposals is set for tomorrow at 2 pm The first of the government amendments transfers the decree (of the Draghi executive) to the provision which had extended the cut in excise duties on fuel to 18 November 2022. The second amendment concerns the Guarantee Fund for the first home and confirms that the guarantee of the Fund is 80% of the principal amount for the priority categories (i.e. young couples, single-parent families with a minor child, residents of IACP housing and young people under 36) with ISEE under 40 thousand euros per year. A third amendment concerns the postponement of one year (to 31 October 2023) of the submission of the application for membership of the so-called “transfer of the tax credit on research and development”. The last amendment concerns the coverage of loan applications submitted by companies to Simest.