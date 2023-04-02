For single-family villas and independent units with independent access, the extension arrives which allows you to benefit from the 110% Superbonus until 30 September 2023 provided that by 30 September 2022 the works have reached 30% of the progress of the works. Furthermore, the list of interventions facilitated by the home bonus is expanding, to which the stop to the mechanisms of sales and invoice discounts does not apply.

These are some of the innovations that enter the Credit Decree on which the question of trust was voted yesterday in the Chamber in the Chamber. Another novelty concerns the possibility for banks to convert a portion of non-disposable credits into BTPs. The first package of amendments has also been confirmed (see the article published on 25 March) which provides, among other things, for the exclusion from the block of the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit for the 75% bonus for exceeding and the elimination of architectural barriers.

The final vote on the measure is expected in the Chamber of Deputies on April 4, followed by a quick passage in the Senate where it is difficult to imagine there could be any changes, as the Legislative Decree must be converted by April 17.

Stop the transfers, waivers for recovery plans, Iacp, onlus

As we said, the mesh of cases to which the stop to the mechanisms of sales and invoice discounts does not apply is widening. The exceptions include, in addition to the 75% bonus for overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers, also the interventions facilitated through the Superbonus or the so-called minor bonuses carried out on properties falling within seismic zones of category 1, 2 and 3, provided they are included in recovery plans of the existing building heritage or urban redevelopment that have detailed design contents, which can be implemented by means of simplified titles. To fall within the derogation from the stop on sales and invoice discounts, the recovery and redevelopment plans must be approved by the municipal administrations on February 17, 2023 (date of entry into force of the Credit Decree) and must contribute to energy saving and seismic adaptation of the buildings concerned.

Furthermore, Iacp, housing cooperatives, non-profit organizations and third sector entities, which benefit from the Superbonus, are also excluded from the stop to sales and discounts on invoices. The new perimeter of exclusions also includes the interventions of 110% carried out in the municipalities of the territories affected by seismic events that occurred since 1 April 2009 where a state of emergency has been declared and those on buildings damaged by the flood in the Marche region.

Credits convertible into Btp

Another novelty concerns the possibility for banks, financial intermediaries, companies belonging to a banking group and insurance companies to be able to use the credits acquired to subscribe to multi-year treasury bills with a maturity of no less than 10 years. A possibility that only applies to credits generated by interventions whose expenditure was incurred until 31 December 2022 and provided that the bank, intermediary or insurance company has finished its tax capacity. There are also two other limits to the transformation of credits into government bonds: this transition can be exploited starting from 2028 and only within the limit of 10% of offset credits. In practice, from 2028 if the bank runs out of capacity for that year to purchase and absorb the credits deriving from building bonuses in compensation, it can use a part of the credits acquired to subscribe to BTPs. A mechanism that should allow banks to acquire credits from building bonuses by going a little beyond their fiscal capacity and therefore to acquire a little more. But, as specified, it is a measure moved far in time.

The list of documents that exclude joint and several liability is longer

As for the documentation that excludes the joint and several liability of the supplier who applied the discount and of the transferees, it is established that the cadastral registration of the property subject to the interventions can be not only «ante operam», but also «historical». The list of documentation which saves suppliers and assignees from joint and several liability, unless there is malice, is enriched with new items. In particular, it is necessary to have the tender contract signed between the subject who carried out the works and the client and, in the case of seismic risk reduction interventions, the documentation required by the guidelines for the classification of the seismic risk of buildings ( Mit decrees 329 of 2020 and 58 of 2017).

The perimeter of the subjects sheltered from the hypothesis of joint and several liability is wider

In addition, the perimeter of the subjects who can be considered safe from the hypothesis of joint and several liability is widened if they are issued a certificate of possession, by the bank or by the different company of the transferring group, of all the documentation listed in the same Legislative Decree credits. This possibility, which currently applies to companies, professionals and VAT numbers, i.e. subjects other than consumers or users, who purchase credit from a bank of which they are account holders, is extended to any assignee, not necessarily an account holder, who you buy credit from a bank, a company belonging to the banking group or a listed company.

