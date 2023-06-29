Dl Lavoro, green light from the Chamber with 154 yes: it is law

Rome, June 29. (beraking latest news) – The Chamber of Deputies gave the go-ahead for the Labor decree with 154 yes, 84 no and 12 abstentions. “With the definitive go-ahead from Parliament, the process of a strategic reform for work ends today: fully representative of the strategy of this …

Rome, June 29. (beraking latest news) – The Chamber of Deputies gave the go-ahead for the Labor decree with 154 yes, 84 no and 12 abstentions.

“With the definitive go-ahead from Parliament, the process of a strategic reform for work ends today: fully representative of the strategy of this executive. Our goal is to promote work, accompany people through training and support fragility with interventions such as the new inclusion allowance. We improve the quality of the intersection between job demand and supply, we support families by cutting the tax and contribution wedge and we respond concretely to the needs of businesses and workers”. This was stated in a note by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone.

“With the approval by the Chamber of Labor for the definitive conversion into law, the provision will finally enter into force with measures that, I am sure, will give impetus to the market in our country. The path taken is the right path, because we will see a recovery in GDP and a drop in unemployment”, said the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon.

On the other hand, he adds, “this was certified by Istat and, today, also by the ECB which in its bulletin estimated the new jobs in the first quarter of the year at almost one million, certifying that the labor market remains a point of strength for the economy. I believe that in this important recognition there is also the great result that our Government, with the League and the centre-right, is achieving with this first provision with which we wanted to restore dignity to work, help our businesses and incentivize them to hire, lowering the cost of labour, and support those who are most in difficulty at a time when inflation continues to bite the wages of our citizens. It is only the first step, because our will is to make this intervention structural. The government’s plan is clear: to cut taxes and strengthen the purchasing power of workers. We promised it, we are doing it”.