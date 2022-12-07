Listen to the audio version of the article

The Senate Justice Commission has concluded the examination of the approximately 90 amendments presented to the ‘anti-Rave’ decree. Wednesday 7 the mandate to the rapporteur after the opinions of the competent commissions. The Commission approved by majority the Forza Italia amendment, signed by Pierantonio Zanettin, which provides for the cancellation of crimes against the Public Administration (from embezzlement, to extortion and corruption) from the list of impediments, i.e. those for which prison benefits are not provided. In favor of the majority forces, against the green light to the amendment, the Five Stars, the Democratic Party and the Mixed Party. Italia Viva voted in favour. Now the decree is expected in the Senate on 12 December.

Sisto: with a vote on crimes Pa started a new course

«Minister Nordio’s programmatic declarations immediately proved capable of delivering results. The vote of the Justice Commission, which eliminated the unacceptable equalization of crimes against the public administration with those of the mafia for the purposes of the right to prison benefits, desired by the justicialist enthusiasm of the 5s, constitutes an unequivocal signal of a new course of full valorisation of principles set out in the Constitution. One of the historic battles of Forza Italia is thus heading towards success ». This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Justice Francesco Sisto.

Nordio: harsher penalties are useless

In recent days, in fact, the Keeper of the Seals had affirmed that against corruption “tougher penalties and create new crimes is useless”. According to Nordio, the only solution is a «rapid and radical delegation: reduce the laws, clearly identify the competences, simplify the procedures. Citizens need to knock on only one door and invoke a few clear laws». Not only. Nordio also proposed “interrupting the convergence of interests between the corrupt and the corrupter, for example by ensuring that those who have paid are induced to collaborate through impunity or a profound review of the crime of corruption”.

Conte: center-right creates prairies of impunity

The reaction of the leader M5s Conte lasts. «In a country where 90% of scams are connected to contracts, bribes and tax and administrative responsibilities in the Public Administration, the center-right creates prairies of impunity and wears white gloves with those who pollute the institutions, while ferociously attacking the weakest, the families that can’t make it and the middle class. This is Meloni’s Italy upside down: via the ‘Citizenship Income’, yes to the introduction of the ‘Corruption and evasion of citizenship'”. Thus on Facebook the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, commenting on the approval in the Justice commission of the amendment to the Dl Rave which provides for the cancellation of crimes against the Public Administration from the list of impediments. “All thanks to the majority vote of Giorgia Meloni, who today went to attack our Spazzacorrotti law,” adds Conte.

Pd: worried about crimes against Pa in association



I also criticize the Democratic Party. «The decision of the center-right to remove the impediment for crimes against the public administration committed in association with criminals, that is according to article 416 of the penal code, is worrying. It is also a wake-up call because we are in a period, with the Pnrr, in which a great deal of funds have to be spent on tenders. Let’s hope that the government will rethink it in the classroom”. Anna Rossomndo, head of justice for the Pd, said this in the Senate, commenting on the amendments approved to the rave decree and concerning the crimes impeding the obtaining of prison benefits.