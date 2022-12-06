Home News Dl Rave: ok to amendment of the League which postpones the fines to the No Vax
The amendments of the League that aim to extend the payment of the penalties for the “No Vax” to 30 June 2023 pass in the Senate Justice Committee. The modification proposals, which have as their first signatures those of the leader of the League at Palazzo Madama Massimiliano Romeo and Erika Stefani, had been presented to the ‘anti-Rave’ decree and had received a favorable opinion from the government.

The biggest pockets of no vax

The aversion to the vaccine was stronger in some regions: the black jersey in terms of fines for no-vax over 50 goes to Friuli Venezia Giulia, followed by Calabria and Abruzzo. While Puglia, Lazio, Tuscany and Molise are among the most virtuous territories, with percentages of people who have been vaccinated with at least two doses exceeding 90% in the age group between 50 and 59 years.

The fine of 100 euros

The 100 euro fine, introduced at the beginning of 2022 to support and relaunch the vaccination campaign, applies to over-year-olds who had not been vaccinated between 8 January and 15 June. Sanction that also goes to doctors and health workers, workers employed in residential, social welfare and health care structures, or even to school personnel, in the defense, safety and public rescue sector, in the local police, in penitentiary institutions, in universities, who, always as of 15 June 2022, had not started the primary vaccination cycle, who had not yet completed the second dose to complete the primary vaccination cycle, in compliance with the indications and deadlines set by the Ministry of Health or who had not completed the dose booster following the vaccination cycle (booster dose) within the terms of validity of the green pass. The audience of those who are not in compliance is made up of 1.9 million people.

See also  Trieste, the second dead of Covid in the No vax family who took care of themselves at home

The obligation to have a vaccine for health care workers and over 50s remains

On 1 December, the Constitutional Court “saved” the obligation of the anti-Covid vaccine introduced by the Draghi government in 2021 for some professional categories and the over 50s. The Court found the questions raised by five judicial offices inadmissible and unfounded.
In particular, the Court considered inadmissible, for procedural reasons, the question relating to the impossibility, for operators of the health professions who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, to carry out their work activity, when it does not involve interpersonal contacts.

