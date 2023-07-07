DNCD and Military Security Confiscate 400 Packages of Presumed Cocaine in Caucedo Multimodal Port

Title: Dominican Authorities Thwart International Drug Trafficking Operation at Caucedo Multimodal Port

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – In a joint operation, the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), together with troops from the Military Security of the Caucedo Multimodal Port and members of the Public Ministry, successfully confiscated 400 packages suspected to be cocaine. The interdiction took place at the aforementioned port in the municipality of Boca Chica, Santo Domingo province.

The operation unfolded when anti-narcotics agents, military personnel, and canine units flagged suspicious substances in one of the transit containers passing through the country. Immediately, the action protocol was initiated, and a more thorough inspection was conducted in the presence of a prosecutor. Within dozens of boxes loaded with bananas, authorities discovered 400 packages wrapped in green adhesive tape, believed to contain the illicit substance.

According to the cargo manifest, the container had arrived at the port of Caucedo from Colombia, with its final destination stated as Rotterdam. This prompted the beginning of an exhaustive investigation by the Public Ministry and the DNCD to gather more information about the thwarted drug trafficking operation.

“The Dominican authorities remain vigilant at airports and ports, continuously combatting these forms of drug trafficking which aim to bypass security controls and smuggle drugs to the United States, Europe, and other countries,” stated a representative from the Public Ministry.

The successful interdiction serves as another blow to drug trafficking networks, underscoring the government’s commitment under President Luis Abinader to combat organized crime and related offenses. The DNCD expressed its appreciation for the support received from the Armed Forces, the Attorney General’s Office, and various organizations involved in the operation. Furthermore, executives from the Caucedo Multimodal Port were commended for their cooperation, ensuring that these operations conclude successfully without impeding free trade at the terminal.

The 400 seized packages have been sent under the chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for further analysis. INACIF will determine the exact type and weight of the substance, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.

As the Dominican authorities continue their relentless pursuit against drug trafficking, citizens and international partners anticipate further updates regarding the case. The commitment to combat organized crime remains steadfast, emphasizing the government’s determination to safeguard the nation from the clutches of drug-related crimes.

