On Sunday, April 9, the game program of the 20th round of the Ukrainian Football Championship ended with three matches in Uzhhorod, Oleksandria and Kovalivka.

Championship of Ukraine. 20th round

April 9 (Sunday)

“Dnipro-1” — “Lviv” — 5:2 (Hutsulyak, 7, 44, Dovbyk 41, 90+3, Sarapiy, 84 — Bohunov, 62, Milchenko, 81). Junior squads — 0:1.

“Lviv” went to Uzhhorod to visit “Dnipro-1” as a hopeless outsider. And the three goals missed in the first half only confirmed that nothing “shines” for Anatoly Bezsmertny’s wards. Only the guests had a different idea, and scoring twice in the middle of the second 45 minutes, they managed to return the intrigue to the game. However, the class of the Dnipros turned out to be superior, and they did manage to win with a crushing score. It should be noted that Artem Dovbyk scored two goals and, bringing the number of goals to 17, strengthened his leadership in the scoring race – he had 11 accurate shots over the nearest pursuer, Dynamo’s Vitaly Buyalskyi.

“Alexandria” — “Chernomorets” (Odesa) — 1:1 (Kovalets, 69 — Alefirenko, 35). In the 45th + 1st minute, Demchenko (“Chernomorets”) was sent off. Junior squads — 3:0.

In the last round, Ruslan Rotan’s wards broke the series of draws by beating Vorskla, but in the match against Chornomorets they returned to a draw again. Odesa opened the scoring in the first half, but before the break they remained in the minority after Demchenko was sent off. Having one more player, the Alexandrians equalized the score, but could not win.

“Kolos” (Kovalyvka) — “Metalist 1925” (Kharkiv) — 3:0 (Orikhovskyi, 3, 35, Bezborodko, 64). Junior squads — 1:1.

“Kolos” defeated “Metalist 1925” at their home stadium, extending the Kharkiv team’s winless streak to seven matches.

April 8 (Saturday)

“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) – “Metalist” (Kharkiv) – 1:0 (Bondarenko, 64). Junior teams — 2:0.

“Dynamo” (Kyiv) – “Minai” – 2:0 (Tsarenko, 35, Vanat, 62). Junior teams — 2:0.

“Kryvbas” (Kryvyi Rih) – “Zorya” (Luhansk) – 1:0 (Kapich, 50). Junior squads — 1:0.

“Rukh” (Lviv) – “Veres” (Rivne) – 0:0. In the 71st minute, Lebedenko (“Veres”) was removed, in the 90th + 2nd – Edson Fernando (“Rukh”). Junior squads — 3:0.

April 7 (Friday)

“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Ingulets” (Petrove) — 1:0 (Tailor, 49). Junior squads — 3:0.

Position of the teams:

1. Shakhtar — 46 points (19 matches);

2. “Dnipro-1” — 45 (19);

3. “Zorya” — 40 (20);

4. “Dynamo” — 39 (20);

5. “Alexandria” — 32 (19);

6. “Kryvbas” — 28 (20);

7. “Colossus” — 27 (20);

8. “Vorskla” — 23 (20);

9. “Ingulets” — 22 (19);

10. “Metalist 1925” — 21 (20);

11. “Chernomorets” — 20 (20);

12. “Veres” – 19 (20);

13. “Minai” – 18 (19);

14. “Movement” – 18 (19);

15. “Metalist” — 18 (20);

16. “Lviv” – 13 (19).

Scorers: 17 goals — Artem Dovbyk (“Dnipro-1”); 11 — Vitaly Buyalskyi (“Dynamo”); 8 — Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar), Taulyan Seferi (Vorskla); 7 — Mykhailo Mudryk (Shakhtar), Maksym Tretyakov (Alexandria), Pavlo Orikhovskyi (Kolos), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo); 6 — Maksym Pryadun (“Metalist”), Viktor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Oleksiy Hutsuliak (both “Dnipro-1”), Serhii Buletsa, Nazariy Rusyn (both “Zorya”).

