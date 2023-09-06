DNP will give courses to public entities of Cauca on the cycle of projects and budgets – news

Some training sessions will be broadcast on the DNP Youtube Channel.

The National Planning Department (DNP) will carry out training until September 15 for public servants and contractors of public entities in Cauca, in the planning areas for the management of the MGA, PIIP and SUIFP Territory applications.

“We have designed a series of spaces to resolve concerns and be allies in the management of the Integrated Public Investment Platform (PIIP) and in the formulation processes that require knowledge of the Adjusted General Methodology, better known as AMS. Our purpose is that this tool allows us to have exact information on the execution of public investment projects in the country”, indicated Diana Escobar, director of Projects and Information for Public Investment of the DNP.

This is the fifth cycle of training that has been carried out with public entities in the country, which began on August 22. Some transmissions will be enabled on the DNP Youtube Channel and recordings of training sessions to facilitate connectivity to public servants in the national territory.

