Home » DNP will give courses to public entities of Cauca on the cycle of projects and budgets – news
News

DNP will give courses to public entities of Cauca on the cycle of projects and budgets – news

by admin
DNP will give courses to public entities of Cauca on the cycle of projects and budgets – news

Some training sessions will be broadcast on the DNP Youtube Channel.

The National Planning Department (DNP) will carry out training until September 15 for public servants and contractors of public entities in Cauca, in the planning areas for the management of the MGA, PIIP and SUIFP Territory applications.

“We have designed a series of spaces to resolve concerns and be allies in the management of the Integrated Public Investment Platform (PIIP) and in the formulation processes that require knowledge of the Adjusted General Methodology, better known as AMS. Our purpose is that this tool allows us to have exact information on the execution of public investment projects in the country”, indicated Diana Escobar, director of Projects and Information for Public Investment of the DNP.

This is the fifth cycle of training that has been carried out with public entities in the country, which began on August 22. Some transmissions will be enabled on the DNP Youtube Channel and recordings of training sessions to facilitate connectivity to public servants in the national territory.

See also  Motown Records: The Eternal Sound of Young America | Culture | .a week

You may also like

Tragedy Strikes in Fuzhou: Bodies of Missing Policeman...

Berenberg raises the price target: Gold rush on...

DRC: TP Mazembe and Attey Youssif separate!

Puerto Rican Woman and Three Grandchildren Killed in...

They destroy explosives installed in clashes between ELN...

Central Tour Steering Group Holds Second Batch of...

Indications of tax fraud bring tax authorities in...

Political Trial Begins: Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken...

Tele-ultrasound for the improvement of maternal health in...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, September 8,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy