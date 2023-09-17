DNP will strengthen the Works for Taxes mechanism in the regions most affected by the conflict – news

The Works for Taxes mechanism has allowed the mobilization of resources for more than $1.9 billion in the ZOMACs and in PDET municipalities.

The director (e) of the National Planning Department, José Alejandro Herrera, participated this Thursday in the forum “Works for Taxes. An opportunity for the country”, organized by ProAntioquia, in which he spoke about the importance of the program in recent years, the progress it has made and the adjustments that were included in the National Development Plan 2022 – 2026.

The official stated that since the signing of the Peace Agreement with the FARC guerrilla, the Works for Taxes mechanism has made it possible to mobilize resources for more than $1.9 billion in the Areas Most Affected by the Conflict (ZOMAC) and in municipalities. PDET.

During this process, the DNP has been a key ally of the initiative, as it has provided technical support to the strategy from different fronts. For example, together with the Territory Renewal Agency (ART), it built the operational manual, which contains the guidelines and procedures for the development and planning of the strategy. Likewise, it has accompanied the technical tables that are held with the ministries and taxpayers to promote the strategy, which already has 95 linked taxpayers, almost triple the number in 2018.

“The national government has promoted the Works for Taxes mechanism as one of the sources of financing for the concurrence of resources, in order to promote the expansion of infrastructure in strategic sectors for regional convergence, such as transportation, energy, housing and environment,” said Herrera, who added that the PND is betting on the concurrence of sources, to organize the control of the territory with public investment.

If they wanted to know the mechanism in terms of scope, process or articulation with other strategic policies, the official invited companies to approach the DNP or the ART for this purpose.

It should be noted that one of the modalities of the program allows legal entities responsible for income tax to pay up to 50% of the tax payable, in exchange for carrying out works that are in the ART Project Bank and that have to be see with Zomac municipalities, in infrastructure in the water and sewage, education, transportation, energy and health sectors.

Another way allows investments in new sectors and for private companies to execute projects (previously made viable by the Government) with their own resources, to, in the end, receive a bonus redeemable for income tax.Strengthening the program

An analysis by the DNP found that the mechanism is highly concentrated territorially and sectorally, since to date, 85% of the approved resources of the strategy are concentrated in 20% of the Zomac municipalities; while of the 347 municipalities in which work projects can be carried out for taxes, 32% have not registered projects and 22% only have one project. Of the PDET municipalities, 28% have no projects and 27% only have one.

This high concentration of projects in certain municipalities could be explained by the institutional weakness of the territorial entities that do not have projects and their scarce productive fabric.

National Planning is making progress in designing and implementing an articulation strategy that allows already structured projects to be included in the strategy’s project bank. Likewise, it seeks to support the structurers to facilitate their inclusion in the Adjusted General Methodology (AMM).

