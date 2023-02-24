Do a good job in people’s livelihood and climb a mountain

Hangzhou Daily News On February 22, at the third meeting of the 14th Municipal People’s Congress, through the vote of the Municipal People’s Congress, the municipal government’s 2023 annual 10 people’s livelihood practical projects were released. In the early stage, the municipal government extensively collected people’s livelihood facts from the public, “two representatives and one committee member” and various municipal departments, and initially selected 13 candidate projects. The 10 facts we are seeing now were all determined by the municipal people’s congress deputies “13 out of 10” votes after careful sorting out, in-depth research and multiple rounds of screening. “People’s voice” defines “people’s livelihood”, and “people’s livelihood gift package” has always been a heart-warming gift for the two sessions, and it is also the most ardent expectation of the people.

This year’s people’s livelihood practical projects ranked the top two projects focusing on “one old and one young”, which is one of the issues that ordinary people are most concerned about. Properly solving the problems of old-age care and childcare, the elderly can spend their old age in peace, the children can have a happy childhood, and thousands of families can have happy and joyful families. Take the “‘Child Care and Seedling’ in Hangzhou” project as an example. The measures mentioned in it to issue childcare vouchers to newborn families with two and three children registered in Hangzhou have been “swiping” on social media. It can be said that the people’s livelihood practical projects not only reflect the major events of the times, but also reflect social conditions and public opinions.

Whether it is reform or development, the starting point and the end point are all for the happiness of the people. To evaluate whether a city is developing well or not, the level of GDP is one of the dimensions, and the degree of improvement of people’s livelihood and well-being is a key indicator. Looking at the municipal government’s annual practical projects on people’s livelihood in recent years, the author found some changes: In the past, improvement of people’s livelihood meant a steady increase in income, high-quality and convenient medical services, fair and inclusive education, etc.; , it is quite industry-forward-looking and life-leading, not only benefiting the people, but also cultivating new consumption patterns and lifestyles. For example, the “‘Low-Carbon Travel’ in Hangzhou” project determined this year, which mentioned the need to “newly build and renovate 2,130 new energy vehicle charging piles in the public sector” – thanks to the huge domestic automobile consumer market and the digitization of the manufacturing industry , intelligent, and green transformation and upgrading, new energy vehicles continue to grow explosively, but the incomplete offline charging facilities have become a bottleneck; one end of the new energy vehicle charging pile is connected to people’s livelihood, which is related to how far people can drive new energy vehicles, One end is also connected to the industry, which is related to how well the new energy automobile industry can go. “Short boards” are also “springboards”. The constantly changing people’s livelihood projects, from another perspective, are the powerful engines of economic growth and contain great potential for high-quality development.

There is no end to safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood, only continuous new starting points, which require us to go over a mountain and climb another peak. From benefiting the people’s livelihood to promoting growth, from ensuring the basics to promoting reform, what is achieved is not only social progress and economic growth, but also the value of life and individual dreams. Promises are as good as gold, and we must do what we say. “Government is like agricultural work. Think about it day and night, think about its beginning and achieve its end. Do it day and night, without thinking more about it. It is like farming with a river, and it is too rare.” People’s livelihood is a real work of conscience. You need to use your heart and see the truth. The “construction plan” for people’s livelihood in 2023 has been clearly outlined, and government departments need to roll up their sleeves and work harder. Only in this way can the achievements of economic and social development be turned into shining lights and warm the hearts of the people.