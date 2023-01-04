Original title: Do a good job in the health management of key populations in rural areas for epidemic prevention

CCTV News: The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference yesterday (January 3), inviting relevant department heads and experts to introduce the medical treatment of the new coronavirus infection. Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission, said that as the focus of my country’s epidemic prevention and control work has changed, it is necessary to ensure the operation of the epidemic prevention system in rural areas and focus on the health management of key populations.

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission: Since the outbreak, in the practice of medical treatment at all levels, China has always adhered to the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and both Chinese and Western medicine, giving full play to the characteristics and advantages of traditional Chinese medicine, and screened out “three medicines and three prescriptions” and other clinically effective medicines. Prescriptions have played an important role in improving the cure rate, reducing the rate of severe illness and mortality, and promoting the early recovery of patients. At present, the focus of my country’s epidemic prevention and control work has shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”. Rural areas are the key areas for epidemic prevention and control and medical service guarantee. Key populations served. It is necessary to do a good job in the operation of the epidemic prevention system in rural areas, drug supply, severe treatment, and protection of the elderly and children, strengthen daily health services, highlight the management of key populations, and provide classified medical and health services. In particular, we must give full play to the role of traditional Chinese medicine. It is necessary to adhere to syndrome differentiation and treatment, rationally select symptomatic drugs; strengthen medication guidance, do a good job of follow-up and follow-up, and ensure the safety of medication.