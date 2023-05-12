Do a good job in theme education and promote high-quality development. The Municipal Rural Revitalization Bureau conducts seven special surveys_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network

On May 11, a reporter from Chongqing Daily learned from the Municipal Rural Revitalization Bureau that in order to solidly promote the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and promote high-quality development, the Municipal Rural Revitalization Bureau will focus on seven major topics in May, Continue to conduct in-depth investigations and research on “consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation with high quality and building a demonstration of rural revitalization with high benchmarks” in the city to find out the shortcomings of development, solve difficulties and problems, and form high-quality results.

These seven themes are respectively enhancing the endogenous development motivation of the poverty-stricken areas and the poverty-stricken people, financial fund connection and project management, continuing to promote the deepening and solid cooperation between Shandong and Chongqing, and consolidating and improving the “two no worries and three guarantees” and the level of drinking water safety protection, “Native products” promote the development of rural industries, prevent risks in the field of rural revitalization, and improve the normalization assistance mechanism for rural low-income population after the transition period.

Among them, in the special research on strengthening the endogenous development motivation of poverty-stricken areas and people who have been lifted out of poverty, key tasks such as dynamic monitoring and assistance to prevent returning to poverty, promotion of sustainable development of the assistance industry, promotion of stable employment of the poverty-stricken population, and development of a new rural collective economy will be carried out. Summarize typical experience and practices, research and put forward policy recommendations.

In the special research on the linking of fiscal funds and project management, policy recommendations will be put forward in view of the untimely fund arrangement, low quality of project library construction, and slow progress of fund payment in the current use and management of fiscal linking funds.

In the continuous promotion of Shandong-Chongqing cooperation in-depth and practical research, it will focus on key areas such as industrial cooperation, labor service cooperation, and consumer cooperation, optimize the assistance mechanism, innovate assistance methods, and research and put forward policy recommendations.

In the special survey on consolidating and improving the “two no worries and three guarantees” and the level of drinking water safety protection, the existing risks and hidden dangers and weak links will be sorted out. Focusing on how to better consolidate and improve the results of “two no worries and three guarantees” and drinking water safety policy suggestion.

In the special research on “local specialties” promoting the development of rural industries, we will aim at developing local resources, highlighting regional characteristics, and building industrial clusters, focusing on promoting the upgrading of the entire chain of rural industries, enhancing market competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities, and improving the joint agricultural belt. Research and put forward policy recommendations.

In the special research on risk prevention in the field of rural revitalization, it will focus on seven types of risks, including prevention of returning to poverty, monitoring and assistance, industrial development assistance, employment stabilization, follow-up support for relocation, natural disasters, social stability, and public opinion related to rural revitalization. Major risk research and judgment mechanism, decision-making risk assessment mechanism, and risk prevention and control responsibility mechanism.

In the special survey on improving the normalized assistance mechanism for rural low-income population after the transition period, policy suggestions will be put forward based on the adjustment and optimization of assistance policies after the transition period, the classification standards for the population out of poverty, and the establishment of a classification management mechanism.