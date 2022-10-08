Original title: Do a good job of key work with a full mental state and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress

On the evening of October 7, Wang Yubo, Secretary of the Party Group and Governor of the Yunnan Provincial Government, presided over the 145th (expanded) meeting of the Party Group of the 13th Provincial People’s Government, emphasizing the need to fully implement “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be Safety”, earnestly implement the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, always maintain a sense of responsibility of “always be at ease”, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, and vigorously grasp key tasks with a full mental state. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held to create a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national security and public security, and a clean political environment.

The meeting listened to the comprehensive situation of the province during the National Day holiday and the work reports of relevant provincial departments, and deployed relevant work. The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control must be strictly guarded, go all out to speed up the “dynamic clearing”, promptly investigate and rectify the hidden dangers of epidemic-related safety, do a good job of normalized prevention and control, and resolutely guard the “external defense input, internal defense rebound, and strict prevention.” The bottom line of the rumor. In economic development, we must accelerate the sprint, strengthen our confidence, be fully motivated, strengthen scheduling, make every effort to expand investment in projects, focus on rectification of parks, and focus on key cities, so as to fight decisively in the fourth quarter and the whole year, and strive to complete the annual goals and tasks. Fiscal operations must be fully stabilized, living under tight conditions, revitalizing fiscal stock funds, increasing financial resources, securing the “three guarantees” at the grassroots level, giving better play to the role of special debt, and promoting high-quality economic development. State-owned assets and state-owned enterprises should become bigger and stronger, earnestly implement the deployment requirements of the provincial state-owned enterprise reform and development conference, in-depth planning and implementation of a new round of reform and tackling actions, and do a solid job in preventing wind and debt. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibility for campus safety, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, effectively eliminate various safety hazards, and make every effort to ensure the health of teachers and students, campus safety, and order and stability. Security and stability maintenance must be foolproof, strengthen early warning and handling of risks, overall prevention and control of social aspects, crackdown on crimes, and control of border areas, and effectively do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability. Production safety must be watched closely, strictly implement the “15 Hard Measures” for production safety and 69 specific measures in Yunnan Province, earnestly carry out a series of “Hundred Days of Tough Actions” for production safety, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major production safety accidents. The petition work should be done in depth and meticulous, solidly promote the resolution of the backlog of petitions, earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the masses, deal with petition-related incidents efficiently, and build a solid “first line of defense” for maintaining social harmony and stability.

The meeting demanded that leading cadres should take the initiative to claim tasks, firmly shoulder the responsibility, strengthen goal orientation, problem orientation, and result orientation, and do a good job in various tasks with stronger action, execution, and implementation, and resolutely defend the “two”. “Established” is reflected in the current work, and the resolute realization of “two maintenance” is reflected in the actual performance. (Chen Xiaobo)

