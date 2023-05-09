Do a good job of the three key points to forge a loyal, clean and responsible political and legal army in the new era

Rule of Law Daily all-media reporter Cai Changchun Bao Jing

On the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a compulsory course, and forging an iron army of politics and law is a compulsory question.

On May 5, a special seminar on political and legal leading cadres studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to forge a political and legal iron army opened.

The main task of this special seminar is to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and forge a loyal, clean and responsible political and legal army in the new era in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee on carrying out thematic education. , and resolutely reassure the party and satisfy the people.

Forging the iron army of politics and law is fundamentally to use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to forge the soul, laying a solid ideological foundation of absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability; the key to forging the iron army of politics and law is to promote comprehensive and strict governance in the field of politics and law The party develops in depth, and earnestly assumes the political responsibility of grasping the leadership and leading the team; forging the political and legal iron army, the goal is to dare to take responsibility, perform duties, ensure national security and social stability, and let the people feel the truth in every judicial case. Fairness and justice… The seminar put forward the above three key points, pointing out the direction for how to forge a loyal, clean and responsible political and legal army in the new era.

Forge an army of absolute loyalty, absolute purity and absolute reliability

Forging an iron army of politics and law, the iron must be an army of absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.

The special seminar pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the fundamental task of this theme education. The decisive significance of the “two establishments” further strengthens the “four consciousnesses”, strengthens the “four self-confidence”, and achieves the “two maintenances”, laying a solid ideological foundation of absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.

First of all, we must deeply grasp the scientific system and core essence of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This important thought is the latest achievement of the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture. It has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. All aspects of governing the party, the country and the army constitute a complete scientific system. It is necessary to learn from the original, learn from practice, and follow up in time to master the basic viewpoints and scientific system of this important thought, grasp the world outlook and methodology of this important thought, and persist in and use well the standpoints and methods that run through it. By strengthening theoretical arming, we will continuously increase our political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional identification with the party’s innovative theories, and truly learn the housekeeping skills of Marxism.

Secondly, we must deeply understand the truth power and practical power of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This important thought, created in the great practice of the new era, and developed with the great changes of the new era, is a powerful ideological weapon that has been tested in practice and is full of practical power. It is under the scientific guidance of this important thought that my country has made remarkable achievements in its development, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. The achievement of these major achievements is fundamentally due to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Looking forward to the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, with General Secretary Xi Jinping as the strong core of leadership, the whole party will have a trustworthy “backbone”, and the people of the whole country will have a “pillar” that they can rely on. A big country like China will have A “fixing star” that can be stabilized. With Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a great banner of thought, the spirit of the whole party will have a clear sign of the times. ensure.

Third, it is necessary to deeply study Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, the overall national security concept, and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on political and legal work. These contents are an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and an important guideline for doing a good job in political and legal work in the new era. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, use the “eleven insistences” to compare and review work at all times, comprehensively build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law, and strive to ensure high-quality development with a high-level rule of law. We must thoroughly study and implement the overall national security concept, be good at grasping national security from a long history, a global perspective, and a philosophical perspective, coordinate external security and internal security, homeland security and national security, traditional security and non-traditional security, self-security and common security, and coordinate Maintain and shape national security, and strive to guarantee a new development pattern with a new security pattern. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on political and legal work, deeply grasp major issues related to the direction, overall situation, and strategy of political and legal work, and resolutely implement the maintenance of national political security, ensure overall social stability, and promote social fairness and justice. To ensure the responsibility and mission of the people to live and work in peace and contentment, and strive to make new and greater contributions to the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation.

The symposium emphasized that it is necessary to study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in depth, Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and the overall national security concept, and strive to build a soul with learning, increase wisdom with learning, improve morals with learning, and promote performance with learning. Achieve tangible results, build a solid foundation of belief, replenish the calcium of the spirit, stabilize the rudder of thought, and lay a solid ideological foundation of absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.

Forge an army with strict discipline, good work style, good integrity and cleanliness

Forging an iron army of politics and law, the iron is that it must be an army with strict discipline, a good style of work, and a clean and honest army.

The seminar pointed out that the historical mission of political and legal agencies in the new era and new journey is to resolutely implement the party’s absolute leadership over political and legal work, strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work, and contribute to the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation. Such a mission determines that the political and legal team in the new era must be a pure and pure team, a loyal, clean, and responsible team, and a team that reassures the party and satisfies the people.

The symposium emphasized that promoting comprehensive and in-depth development of strict party governance is an urgent need to strengthen the political attributes of political and legal organs, and it is an urgent need to solve prominent problems in the construction of party conduct and clean government and the fight against corruption in the political and legal teams. It is an urgent need to shoulder the historical mission of political and legal organs in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to unify thoughts and actions with the important instructions of the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping, recognize the general trend of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, earnestly wake up, earnestly assume the political responsibility of grasping and leading the team, and promote comprehensive and strict governance in the political and legal fields The party develops in depth and strives to forge an iron army of politics and law.

First of all, we must clean up the poison and be loyal to the party. It is important to thoroughly eliminate the poisonous influence of Zhou Yongkang and Sun Lijun’s political gangs as an important task of this theme education, resolutely investigate and deal with people and things that violate political discipline and rules, and resolutely investigate and deal with acts of disloyalty and dishonesty to the party. Pure organization, pure team.

Secondly, it is necessary to advance in depth and investigate and deal with it according to law. It is necessary to continue to seriously investigate and deal with various violations of discipline and law, curb the increase and eliminate the stock. It is necessary to focus on investigating and punishing disloyalty and dishonesty to the party, intertwining political and economic problems, focusing on investigating and punishing behaviors that do not restrain themselves, focusing on investigating and punishing leading cadres with concentrated clues to problems and strong reactions from the masses, and focusing on investigating and punishing those in law enforcement and judicial activities. corruption problem. In this theme education, all political and legal units should combine inspection and rectification work to conduct in-depth analysis, investigation, and rectification of outstanding problems in team building, and do a good job in investigation and punishment according to law.

Third, we must grasp the team and lead the team well. Be strict with yourself. We must lead by example, work hard at the above rate, consciously abide by the party constitution, party rules, and party discipline, and consciously abide by the spirit of the eight central regulations, so as to be upright and clean, and to use power fairly, according to the law, and with integrity. We must take strict responsibility. Starting from the top leader, we must dare to grasp and manage, to be tough, not to be afraid of offending others, not to be a good old man, and to manage the party group (party committee) of our unit well. It is necessary to take responsibility and face up to difficulties. When encountering contradictions and problems in team building and clean government construction, do not procrastinate, do not hide, and do not go around. Face problems, analyze problems, and solve problems. To strictly control the jurisdiction. In terms of team building, it is necessary to strictly manage the jurisdiction, and promote the development of comprehensive and strict party governance in the political and legal field through one-level management.

Fourth, we must improve the system and strengthen supervision. It is necessary to improve the system construction, use the system to manage people, power, and affairs, and bring the operation of power into an institutionalized track. It is necessary to improve the standardization level of work through system construction to ensure that all aspects of work run efficiently and in an orderly manner. The establishment of rules and regulations is an important measure of this theme education. All political and legal units should take this opportunity to systematically sort out the construction of their own rules and regulations, and promote “revision, abolition and interpretation”, so as to achieve scientific formulation, strict implementation, and effective supervision. It is necessary to continue to promote scientific formulation and build a systematic and complete system of rules and regulations. It is necessary to continue to promote strict implementation, standardize work procedures, and strictly follow the rules. It is necessary to continue to promote effective supervision and strengthen supervision and inspection of the implementation of rules and regulations.

The symposium emphasized that it is necessary to solve the problem of “can’t” through system construction, solve the problem of “not wanting” through theoretical arming, and solve the problem of “not daring” through strict investigation and punishment. Strictly govern the effectiveness of the party.

Forge an army that dares to take on responsibility and is good at performing duties

Forging an iron political and legal army, the iron is that it must be an army that dares to take responsibility, is good at deeds, and fulfills its duties.

The symposium pointed out that at the critical moment when the party and the people need it, we must rush forward and win the fight.

First of all, we must adhere to the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to vigorously safeguard national security. Be sure to establish a global vision and strategic thinking, and go all out to do a good job in maintaining national security with a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured”. We must always maintain a high degree of vigilance, effectively strengthen basic work, prevent and control risks, investigate risks, resolve risks, and strictly prevent the formation of actual hazards. To deal with emergencies in accordance with the law, we must resolutely crack down on the sabotage and infiltration of domestic and foreign hostile forces, and we must resolutely crack down on criminals who incite and disrupt social order.

Secondly, we must persist in focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, and effectively guarantee the continued writing of new chapters in the two miracles. Focusing on the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, the key is to manage our own affairs well and continue to write a new chapter in the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of the rule of law to provide a solid foundation, lasting impetus, and a fair and just environment for high-quality development. We must act in strict accordance with the law and effectively maintain the order of the market economy in accordance with the law. Social stability is the prerequisite for a strong country. It is necessary to strengthen the comprehensive management of social security and severely punish illegal and criminal activities that the masses have strongly reported in accordance with the law. It is necessary to uphold and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, and improve the level of rule of law in resolving conflicts and disputes. Since the beginning of this year, political and legal agencies across the country have taken the courage to take on responsibilities and acted proactively, completing various stability and security tasks with high standards. The majority of political and legal officers and police officers are fighting at the grassroots level. They must adhere to the combination of strict management and love, scientifically arrange their duties, and implement various measures to treat the police preferentially, so as to ensure that the team always maintains a strong combat effectiveness.

Third, we must adhere to the people-centered approach and vigorously promote fairness and justice. We must closely focus on improving the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics as the overall starting point, and comprehensively promote scientific legislation, strict law enforcement, fair administration of justice, and law-abiding by all people. We must take the lead in adhering to the belief in the rule of law, lead political and legal officers to enforce the law like a mountain, and handle cases impartially, and strive to let the people feel fairness and justice in every law enforcement act and every judicial case. It is necessary to comprehensively and accurately implement the judicial responsibility system, improve and improve the mutual supervision and restriction mechanism of political and legal agencies, improve and improve the internal supervision mechanism of political and legal units, and promote judicial justice in law enforcement.

Fourth, we must persist in emancipating the mind, reforming and innovating, and strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work. It is necessary to combine thematic education, solidly and effectively promote theoretical construction, solidly and effectively carry out investigation and research, and achieve new results in planning and promoting the modernization of political and legal work.

Loyalty is the soul of politics, cleanliness is the foundation of life, and responsibility is the key to success. To ensure that the team is loyal, clean, and responsible, and to fasten the “first button” of the new journey is the purpose of holding this seminar.

The symposium emphasized the need to work hard to unify our thinking and understanding, and effectively unify our thinking and understanding with the instructions of the Party Central Committee on forging an iron army of politics and law, the urgency of promoting comprehensive and strict party governance in the political and legal field, and the in-depth development of strict party governance. Self-discipline, strict responsibility, and strict management of work requirements come up, and strive to forge a loyal, clean and responsible political and legal iron army in the new era, so as to reassure the party and satisfy the people with practical actions!