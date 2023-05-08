Do cats sense tragedies?

Cats are fascinating animals that have accompanied humans for thousands of years.

Their mysterious behavior and keen sensitivity have earned them a reputation as beings capable of predicting the future, especially death.

What is animal intuition?

Animal intuition refers to the ability of animals to detect changes in the environment before humans are aware of them.

Animals, such as dogs, horses, and birds, have been known to foresee events like earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis.

Animals’ ability to detect subtle changes in the environment may be due to their keen sense of smell, hearing, and other senses.

What is true in this popular belief?

There is no definitive answer to this question, but there is some evidence to suggest that cats can pick up signals that humans ignore or don’t understand.

For example, some cats have been observed to exhibit unusual behavior before a natural disaster such as an earthquake, tsunami, or hurricane occurs.

This is because cats have highly developed senses and can detect changes in atmospheric pressure, temperature, sound, or ground vibrations.

Another case that has attracted attention is that of a cat that lives in a nursing home and

who seems to know when one of the residents is about to die.

The cat approaches the room of the terminally ill and stays with him until he dies, meowing in a special way.

Some experts believe that this cat can smell chemicals released by the human body when death approaches, such as acetone or ethanol.

These examples do not show that cats have a sixth sense or supernatural powers, but rather that they are capable of interpreting information that we cannot or do not know how to process.

Cats are very sensitive and empathetic animals, which can perceive the mood and health of the people they live with.

Therefore, it is not strange that they are more affectionate or protective when they notice that something is not going well.

Although there are anecdotal reports of cats displaying strange behavior before a tragedy, there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that cats are capable of foreshadowing future events.

Animal intuition is a fascinating topic and is still being researched, but we must be careful when interpreting animal behaviors.

If you have a cat, the best thing you can do is take care of it and make sure it is safe at all times.

