Do Chocó a big favor

Jose Maria Daza Sanchez

Respecting the division of powers, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, if he really wants to help the Department of Chocó, in general, he should urgently and as a matter of priority request the effective, diligent and efficient management of criminal control entities and disciplinary action, specifically, so that they advance with all those processes that, today, are shelved by the management of some “good” lawyers who, together with some prosecutors or judges, stop the normal development of said processes and that today they have on the street, without restrictions of any kind to those indicated characters and who continue to commit crimes, supporting candidates that will allow them to continue enjoying the public treasury, already contributing from those who coaxed the department or the municipality or already casting votes (laughs) to perpetuate themselves in that power that They like it so much at the expense of the territorial entity and local entities.

The Supreme Court of Justice has many files there on the shelves and in the drawers of the desks of magistrates and assistants, doing a favor to these white-collar criminals, protecting them from jail, where those who have exhausted the resources of health, education, student nutrition, infrastructure works, royalties from their origin and those assigned to works that were never finished, etc.

The same happens with the prosecutors teamed up with some judges or magistrates of higher courts. What a favor they would do to Chocó and Colombia by unpacking the files and condemning those thugs who on many occasions even steal to live better, because neither conscience nor lawyers, prosecutors and judges, call themselves magistrates or whatever, let them.

And those who steal enough are popularly elected to continue in the same and even worse, because with “the credential”, they take and put. What one cannot understand is how there are people who follow their tune and support them, regardless of the money they receive for voting. Because all votes are not bought. So there are shameless people who support them, without thinking about the damage they do, even to themselves or to their own family or friends.

Really, it is not possible that processes that are already only for condemnation and have stalled. Those characters talking about mingas, about alliances, about tables, about whatever they want to deceive people, when they should be in the shade. To think that a judge determines that “it is not a danger to society” whoever steals the State’s money, the resources that should reach the provision of an efficient health service or a work of general benefit, like most of those undertaken by the State and that are assigned to a territorial or local entity so that that society benefits and a bandit(s) in concert to commit crimes keep them in their pockets.

There should be a maximum criminal sanction and charge, for homicide, patients who die in a hospital due to lack of care for those bandits who have stolen money from hospitals and health in general. It cannot be that a person who steals the money from sports, in jail puts on a long-suffering face and is released and is supporting candidates and pontificating in politics in some group and the process is shelved.

Now, what a lack of seriousness of those candidates who receive all the lumpen of Chocoano politics just for “arriving” at any cost.

Please Mr. President, do Chocó a favor, an anti-corruption court like the one that was mentioned at some point would be the most appropriate and boy would it really save Chocó. Hope is the last thing lost, but no improvement is in sight for this much-maligned department.

