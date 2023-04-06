The Colombian cyclists continue aiming for the final victory in the Tour of the Basque Country, in which they hope that the mountain will become their ally to dethrone the Danish Jonas Vingeggard from the lead.

Yesterday, Esteban Chaves from Bogotá showed himself again, although in the end he could not dispute the victory in the stage, while Sergio Higuita fought until the end, but 500 meters from the finish line he lost control of his bicycle and with it the option to dispute the victory.

The man from Antioquia was emerging among the contenders for partial victory, but he could not master the last climb, he touched down and in the process interrupted the progress of other runners, including Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Education First).

For his part, Daniel Martínez tried in this third stage to recover part of what was lost in the second day, after being the victim of a mechanical failure.

In the general classification, Higuita is 14, 32 seconds behind the leader Vingeggard, while Rigoberto Urán is 17 at 0:34, Esteban Chaves 26 at 0:57, Daniel Martínez 31 at 1:05, Camilo Ardila 74 at 15: 20, Egan Bernal 134 at 35:31 and Brandon Ribera 145 at 43:04.

The last sections will be mountainous and both Higuita and Urán, Chaves and Martínez hope to take the opportunity to seek a stage victory, get a place in the top ten and, in case the leader has a bad day, dethrone him.

The third stage, run between Errenteria and Villabona, was won by Vingegaard alone, becoming the new leader of the race.

Vingegaard, one of the great favorites for the final victory, started in the very tough last half kilometer uphill, entering the finish line ahead of the Spaniards Mikel Landa (Bahrain) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

The Dane became the third leader of the Basque round in three days, after taking the yellow jersey from the Dutchman Ide Schelling (Bora) on Wednesday.

Vingegaard, winner of the last Tour de France, leads the general with 5 seconds ahead of Mikel Landa, and 16 over the Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama), who was eighth this Wednesday in Villabona.

“I am very happy to have won today and to confirm the good work of my team in the last days. It is one of my favorite races. The last climb was very hard, and not only that one, the previous ones too! Now I’m going to fight to keep this jersey”, said Vingegaard at the finish.

After the escape of the day was neutralized 25 km from the finish line, the Colombian Esteban Chaves (Education First) attacked with 15 km to go.

The Spanish Juan Pedro López (Trek) and the British James Knox (Soudal) joined the Colombian champion with 6 km to go, but were caught up by the group on the very hard final ramp, with up to a 26% gradient.

Vingegaard started, favored by a snag from Sergio Higuita (Bora) with a bike leaning against a fence, and with Richard Carapaz, producing a sudden stop at the head of the peloton, which allowed the Dane to gain a few meters of distance.

Landa and Mas jumped in search of Vingegaard, but they could no longer recover the lost meters, entering two seconds behind the winner of the stage and new leader.

Today the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country will take place, of 175.7 km, starting and finishing in Santurtzi, with three third-class ports and one second-category.