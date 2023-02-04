Yes, emotional problems can lead to being overweight. Studies have shown that obesity is associated with emotions such as distress, anger, disgust, fear, and shame.

In addition, there is a high frequency of emotional, cognitive and/or psychological problems in overweight and obese people.

People with stress also turn to food to control it. So if you want to lose weight you must also take into account what is happening in your emotional world.

meditation to lose weight

The practice of mindfulness, or mindfulness meditation, can be a useful weight loss tool when it is related to emotional problems or stress.

Meditation helps make us more aware of our thoughts and actions, which allows us to make better decisions about food.

In addition, meditation can also improve motivation to engage in regular physical activity, which also contributes to weight control.

Meditation can be an effective way to improve willpower, a key element on the path to weight loss.

Practicing mindfulness meditation for a few minutes activates areas of the brain that regulate emotions and govern decision-making, which can lead to increased willpower.

Meditation improves self-discipline, generates a feeling of happiness, and reduces stress. Improving these conditions can contribute to losing weight.

start meditating

To start meditating, it is important to choose a suitable technique, find a place and time to practice.

There are several simple meditation techniques for beginners. One way is to be aware of the breath, apply sound meditation, meditate walking.

Meditation techniques to try include guided meditation, mindfulness, creative visualization, yoga, transcendental meditation, and management.

The benefits of meditation include reducing stress, improving sleep, increasing concentration, having a happier and more relaxed mind. Some believe that it can even slow down mental aging.

The defenders of this practice consider that meditating contributes to balance the energy of the body, quiet the mind and expand the spirit.

So if you don’t lose weight by meditating, you will have achieved other important benefits.

