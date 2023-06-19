Home » Do Kwon Sentenced in Montenegro to 4 Months in Jail on False Passport Charge By CoinTelegraph
News

Do Kwon Sentenced in Montenegro to 4 Months in Jail on False Passport Charge By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Do Kwon Sentenced in Montenegro to 4 Months in Jail on False Passport Charge By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Do Kwon sentenced in Montenegro to 4 months in prison on false passport charges

Do Kwonfounder of Terraform Labs, he was convicted by a Montenegrin court of using a false passport and sentenced to four months in prison.

Han Chong-joonKwon’s colleague and former CFO of Terraform Labs, he was charged alongside him receiving the same sentence. The Basic Court of Montenegro said in a statement on its website that time spent in detention will be taken into account for both men.

Kwon was accused of trying to leave the country using a fake Costa Rican passport. He reportedly told the Montenegrin court that he was unaware that the passport he was traveling on was forgedblaming a Chinese agency.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  the 'UFO' seen in Valledupar is actually from IDEAM

You may also like

Prevention and adaptation to hydrogeological risk — Territory

Iraq recovers from Italy a 2,800-year-old cuneiform tablet...

Video: San Andrés Airport was flooded

here are the new guidelines on the professional...

“Even if I send a text message, there...

Disintegration of Gran Colombia

Great success of the Omnia concert at the...

The King congratulates Al-Qari and Al-Husseinat.. Promoting the...

Disappeared submersible exploring the wreckage of the ‘Titanic’

Why has formula 1 betting increased in popularity?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy