Do Kwon Sentenced in Montenegro to 4 Months in Jail on False Passport Charge By CoinTelegraph

Do Kwonfounder of Terraform Labs, he was convicted by a Montenegrin court of using a false passport and sentenced to four months in prison.

Han Chong-joonKwon’s colleague and former CFO of Terraform Labs, he was charged alongside him receiving the same sentence. The Basic Court of Montenegro said in a statement on its website that time spent in detention will be taken into account for both men.

Kwon was accused of trying to leave the country using a fake Costa Rican passport. He reportedly told the Montenegrin court that he was unaware that the passport he was traveling on was forgedblaming a Chinese agency.

