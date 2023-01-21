Home News “Do not be bitter about peace”: President Petro a Cabal
News

“Do not be bitter about peace”: President Petro a Cabal

by admin

A new exchange of words between the president and María Fernanda Cabal, after the senator came out in defense of representative Miguel Polo.

After the announcement by the president of the Senate to request the Supreme Court of Justice to determine whether or not Polo Polo’s words constitute a crime that deserves criminal reproach, Senator Cabal commented: “And to the financiers of First Line murderers? ”.

“María Fernanda, a government friend of yours, responded to a youth protest with 100 deaths and dozens of destroyed eyes. With thousands of prisoners. Where was the murder? Allow the reconciliation of the State with society, do not be bitter about Peace”, was the alleged president.

The senator responded again: “The 100 dead during the criminal strike only exist in their imagination. I have been requesting the names for a month and he has not been able to answer me. Another myth of the banana plants?

«If you studied the subject further, you would realize that to save life in the world, those countries in red on the map must consume much less oil and coal than today, within 10 years. Tell us, Senator: Colombia, to whom will you then sell your coal and oil?», was the president’s other response.

You may also like

Temporary relocation to choladeros in Jamundí

Steven Cárdenas started the mayoral race

The people of all ethnic groups are happy...

Huge hole puts the safety of citizens in...

We hope it will be enabled for Rosas...

Alias ​​Mono Petra was captured for a murder...

Don Omar is arrested before a concert

they killed the devil

Valle INN Buga already has winners

Government and ELN will discuss the possibility of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy