A new exchange of words between the president and María Fernanda Cabal, after the senator came out in defense of representative Miguel Polo.

After the announcement by the president of the Senate to request the Supreme Court of Justice to determine whether or not Polo Polo’s words constitute a crime that deserves criminal reproach, Senator Cabal commented: “And to the financiers of First Line murderers? ”.

“María Fernanda, a government friend of yours, responded to a youth protest with 100 deaths and dozens of destroyed eyes. With thousands of prisoners. Where was the murder? Allow the reconciliation of the State with society, do not be bitter about Peace”, was the alleged president.

The senator responded again: “The 100 dead during the criminal strike only exist in their imagination. I have been requesting the names for a month and he has not been able to answer me. Another myth of the banana plants?

Their revolutionary fantasy leads them to claim that Colombia will save the world from the “climate crisis”, when the country generates less than 0.40% of the world‘s CO2 emissions. That fantasy warns only misery and disaster! pic.twitter.com/TGOwkTSyqo – Maria Fernanda Cabal (@MariaFdaCabal) January 21, 2023

«If you studied the subject further, you would realize that to save life in the world, those countries in red on the map must consume much less oil and coal than today, within 10 years. Tell us, Senator: Colombia, to whom will you then sell your coal and oil?», was the president’s other response.