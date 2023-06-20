Do not be surprised by anything of the failed entities

Mohamed Envy

entities plural entity; Entity is an expression of being, which means the actual or hypothetical existence of an individual or collective, material or moral self. In other words, the entity may be called a person (an individual) or a group of people, whether this group is limited in number (such as the family, for example) or extended vertically and horizontally (such as the society, for example). The extended group may branch out into entities that have their own legal, social, cultural and other identity. We can cite the example of this situation with the state, party, professional organization, economic institution, legal, cultural or sports association, or otherwise. Also, these entities may unite into a collective entity as professional associations (the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, for example) and state associations (the European Union, the Gulf Cooperation Council, or other regional associations).

The entity, whether individually or collectively, may be successful or it may be a failure. What concerns us in this article is the failed entities, both individual and collective. We will not enumerate examples; Nor will we go far from our own. In our eastern neighbor, we have the best example. The Algerian regime presents us with a vivid example of a failed entity, whether at the individual level (Abdul Majid Tebboune as the first figure in the country, for example) or at the collective level (the regime with all its civil and military components and institutions, and all its cronies and trumpets, including electronic flies recruited for attack). On Morocco and all the shameful elites and the common people who drum and honk for failure and a lie). We would not be wrong to say that the failure in Algeria has become structural. This is because of the military regime controlling the joints of the state and perching on the chest of society. The official and unofficial media provide us with the brightest example of moral collapse, which reflects the low level of human values ​​in this country and the extent of the decline it has reached. Is this not the strongest evidence of failure? I advise the reader to review the column “Kasr al-Khater” for Monday, June 12, 2023, by its author, Mr. Abdul Hamid Jamahri, Director of Publishing and Editorial at the “Socialist Union” newspaper; It is titled “If only Abu Jahl was the editor-in-chief, but rather the president of the state of Algeria! ». It is a very strong, constructive and meaningful article in its response to the media of filth, meanness and villainy.

We suggest that specialists in social psychology and those interested in human behavior, especially with regard to reactions, study the psychological and social phenomena that express themselves remarkably in Algerian society. The Algerian usually describes himself as the owner of the protective blood and that he is a man, a stallion, and the owner of the sword; And Abdel Majeed Tebboune describes Algeria as a striking force to which the tyrants in the world kneel and other empty antics; Not to mention arrogance and boasting… Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former Algerian president, was honest when he described Algerians as dishonest and bipartisan.

What is interesting is that the Algerian we are talking about does not feel embarrassed to move from one extreme to the other. On the one hand, it claims strength, self-esteem, and other attributes of branching. On the other hand, he accepts submissiveness and is satisfied with coolness. He finds nothing wrong with playing the role of the victim and complaining about external targeting (conspiracy theory); Nor does he stop crying and claiming injustice.

We record with certainty that these behaviors aim to cover up the failure, but they expose and strip it. Pretending to be strong, for example, is evidence of weakness; This is because the real strong man does not brag about his strength, but rather uses it when necessary. It can be asserted with confidence that the Algerian regime and its mouthpieces suffer failure in everything, whether on the personal level or on the collective and institutional level.

In view of the psychological and social phenomena that are rampant in the country due to the regime’s policy, Algeria is suitable to be a laboratory for various psychological disabilities. Those interested in studying the psychology of failure will find nothing better and more appropriate than this large laboratory that provides all the required samples. Scholars would not have to stand for hours in endless lines (as dentists do for a serving of anesthesia) to braid imported specimens; This is because the country suffers from an excess of psychological conditions and social impairments, in contrast to what it suffers from a chronic scarcity of basic foodstuffs and an alarming lack of morals and human values.

And if we want to understand the mentality of the Algerian, it is enough to look at the behavior of the President of the Republic and all those who revolve in the orbit of the regime. What distinguishes these people from the president to the minister and the generous, down to the oppressed innovator and the owner of the paid pen, is the lack of modesty and the height of stupidity. They are not ashamed of themselves and are not ashamed of their scandals. They resort to false heroic claims and fabricate lies to cover up their failures; But even in lying, they fail par excellence; That is to perfect a lie to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune or to the Algerian intelligence or the Algerian media (the unsanitary sewage media), which does not last more than twenty-four hours; For example but not limited to, we mention the leaking of news about a fictitious meeting between Moroccan, Israeli and French intelligence in Tel Aviv to develop a plan to destabilize Algeria. Despite the exposure of lies and the recurrence of scandals, no one is ashamed of himself.

It is not surprising, then, that failure prevailed in the country. Suffice it to point out the organizational failure of the sporting events that Algeria hosted, the failure of the Arab summit that was held on its soil, and the failure of Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s recent visits abroad (Portugal and Russia); Not to mention the succession of diplomatic defeats. However, the Algerian media is arrogant and talks about imaginary successes. Also, this media represents the psychology of the failure par excellence, providing us with a stark example of immorality and debauchery.

Due to the rarity of successes, the country grabs at any straw, no matter how fragile and worthless it is. We have a non-permanent seat in the Council of Leaders for the period between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, as a good example. The Algerian regime and its media celebrated this simple event, cheering and drumming it as a great diplomatic victory. While the world knows that no one competed with Algeria for this seat. The African group in the UN Security Council has two non-permanent seats. Sierra Leone and Algeria are candidates for these two seats during the period referred to in the second line of this paragraph. Sierra Leone ranked first and Algeria ranked second. There was no diplomatic victory nor grieve. For reference, Algeria has previously been a non-permanent member of the Security Council more than once. Why all this halo? It’s a structural failure, gentlemen. Tebboune was not ashamed of thanking Putin (although he had no hand in that) for helping Algeria obtain this seat, which will not change anything from the dull image that the fold of adults has become in the era of the new Algeria.

In sum, we Moroccans are not surprised by anything from our neighbors; Including recklessness and taking a step in which the military regime tries, on the one hand, to cover up its failure; On the other hand, to drive the herd and distract the people from their internal problems. The claim of severing air relations to avoid war is nothing but a blatant response to the outstretched hand of the King of Morocco.

Meknes on June 18, 2023

Related