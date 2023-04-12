Home News Do not enter the meadow: grassland festival in the castle park is about to end
The contracts with “Catastrophe & Cure” have been signed, whether the stars of the indie scene will actually plug in their guitars on June 23rd on the festival stage in front of the palm house of the old Steyrer Gärtnerei is again completely in the stars. The cultural association, which incidentally once emerged from the Socialist Youth (SJ), has so far received nothing in writing from the magistrate, let alone a decision that the festival can take place as every summer as part of the Steyr city festival.

