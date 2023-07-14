Do not fall for the new scam with online applications in Cali

Managing a credit, apparently easy through virtual applications, has become a chronic inconvenience for many citizens of Cali.

This illegal proceeding, which would be a new form of internet scam, has passed a high bill to its victims in the capital of the Valley.

It has to do with groups of lenders called drop by drop, who, in their work, lend money at interest rates of more than 300%.

In their modus operandi, in addition to an intimidating daily charge, they hack personal information from their victims seeking to extort family members and members of their social environments.

In addition, they use this stolen personal information to access that of other contacts and increase their number of scammed people.

“They accidentally downloaded the application called ‘Quick Loans’ on my cell phone and that gave them access to all the information on my cell phone including contacts, camera, photos, videos, bank accounts, all my information,” explained a victim of this type. of extortion to the 90 Minutes Newscast.

“I received several calls via WhatsApp from foreign numbers. My contacts have also received extortion messages, saying that I am a scammer, that I owe money, that I have to pay, that they are co-debtors, that they are also responsible for that debt, ”he added.

The alleged lenders deposited a sum of 600,000 pesos, money that she never asked for. The criminals, after spending a week, began to collect the alleged debt from her, family members, co-workers and social environment.

Keep in mind

After the increase in the rise of technology after the Covid19 pandemic, the modality of Fintech entities that cover, in some way, services similar to financial ones, but with greater practicality to access them, increased.

These types of virtual loans seek, among other things, to prevent people from going to illegal lenders.

Amounts from $100,000 to $700,000 are provided by these entities, only by sending some data electronically.

The interests cannot be higher than the usury rate authorized by the Government, which is currently located for microcredits at 52.89%.

Everything indicates that these drop by drop were saved and created front companies that pose as ‘fintechs’.

However, they continue to intimidate users in criminal ways. Many of these calls or messages blame the victim for not paying them, so much so that they send them an alleged complaint filed with the authorities about the debt.

“More than anything they intimidate the people closest to me and file false complaints, saying that I am a scammer, a thief, that I owe money, that I have not paid. They tell my contacts that they are co-debtors, that they have to answer for that debt, that I need help of $100,000 or $300,000 to pay off my debt,” added the victim, who had to change her cell phone number, passwords, and bank accounts to don’t get scammed anymore.

The woman will make this case available to the Prosecutor’s Office so that the authorities take charge of this and more acts of extortion in Cali.

The problem is that on the Internet it is often difficult to identify the person to answer for the accusations.

The Financial Superintendence is not the entity in charge of regulating these apps because they do not collect money, but lend it.

Police response

“Through this application, that person gave these criminals access to photos, bank accounts and all the information they had on their phone,” said Carolina Orozco, a computer crime patrol officer from Cali’s Sijín.

The authorities ask for more vigilance to children and young people when they use an electronic device.

In addition, they recommended not to believe or open suspicious links on pages and social networks.

What does the law say?

The crime of usury in Colombia is punishable by a sentence of 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine of 50 to 200 minimum wages.

The Ministry of Justice has also made it clear that when it is evident that there is harassment by an illegal lender, a complaint can be filed and state that your life is in danger, showing the corresponding evidence in the Prosecutor’s Office.

