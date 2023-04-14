“I ask you with my song,

Long live my blood

I want to ask for applause

For the Great Martin Elias.

And that is my best nephew,

Here Elver Díaz tells him,

I’m dead or I’m alive

Long live Martin Elías”.

“Martín Elías lives!”. The phrase in verse form is from Elver Díaz, uncle of the youngest of the Díaz Acostas, but it represents what could be observed early in the morning in the cemetery Valledupar Eccehomo Gardens to where dozens of followers of Martín Elías Díaz arrived this Friday to commemorate six years of his sudden departure.

People of all ages, mostly dressed in yellow -color that represents Martinism-, they approached the cemetery to express their admiration for the man who knew how to win their heart with talent and humility.

THE LITTLE ONES also came to Jardines del Eccehomo to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the death of Martín Elías./ PHOTO: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ.

One of those who stood out among the variety of visitors was Maria Jose Caicedo, who was not born when Martín Elías was already a vallenato star; however, he inherited from his parents his fondness for the ‘Great Martín Elías’.

Accordion on the chest, María José played and interpreted the song ’10 reasons to love you’, while expressing his love for the crowd idol. “I came to tell him that I love him very much and I didn’t want him to die because I wanted to meet him.”said the under 6-year-old.

María José, 6 years old, inherited her fondness for the ‘Gran Martín Elías’ from her parents. She accordion to her chest, she played and performed a song. / PHOTO: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ.

As it is traditional. The former manager of Diomedes and friend of the Díaz family, Joaquin Guillen, as well as the singer-songwriter Elver Díaz, brother of Diomedes and who gave Martín Elías the first opportunity.

Elver Diaz recalled the “hard hit” that represented for the family the death of his nephew. “It was very hard. We enjoyed Diomedes and, due to his health history, somehow at any time we could wait, but not Martín’s. It is time and it is difficult to assimilate it. Six years of great nostalgia. Thank God that we have sustained ourselves musically”, Díaz pointed out in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

Elver Díaz recalled, as an anecdote, what he had to do to convince Martín of the talent he had. “He was about 12 years old, when Diomedes had the problem, and Diomedes told me that something had to be done and I decided to form The Family of Diomedes. A friend of Martín’s told me that he (Martín) sang well. He was pitiful, but I told him that for two songs he was going to give him $200.000 and sang’May 26′ and ‘La juntera’; then she lost her fear and was the one who closed the presentations”, pointed out the composer of the hit ‘Los recuerdos de ella’.

ELVER DÍAZ, brother of Diomedes and the one who gave Martín Elías the first opportunity, did not miss the appointment with his nephew./ PHOTO: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ.

Isabel Heredia, another Martinista, came especially from Barranquilla to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the departure of her idol. “That emptiness will always continue… the day they gave me the news, I was working in Santo Tomás and I couldn’t go to their concert in Coveñas,” recalled the woman who fell in love with Martín’s voice since she heard ‘10 reasons to love you’.

Martin Elias Diaz Acosta departed from this earthly world on April 14, 2017when on Good Friday, after performing some musical performances, the truck in which he was traveling crashed on the San Onofre (Sucre)-Lorica (Córdoba) road.

‘6 YEARS MISSING YOU’: DAYANA JAIMES

Dayana Jaimes, Martin’s widow, she visited her husband’s grave early and, in addition, through social networks, he shared an emotional message commemorating the anniversary of the death of the vallenato singer. As a result of this relationship, Paula Elena Díaz Jaimes was born.

“We are still full of memories, moments that make us feel proud and lucky to have had you with us. Today is another hard April 14, Today marks 6 years without having you physically, 6 years missing you and imagining what our life would be like by your side.says apart from the publication.

In the afternoon, the visit of his eldest son was planned Martín Elías Díaz Varón, ‘Martincito’who is also looking to start a career to follow in his father’s footsteps.

BY JOSÉ ALEJANDRO MARTÍNEZ VEGA / EL PILÓN