“Do not let retired military personnel enter”

In a recent military exercise, Venezuelan soldiers received a surprising announcement that disrupted their holiday plans. According to the Commander of Ceofanb, along with the Second Commander and the Chief of the Army, soldiers were informed that despite the Christmas season, unit commanders are not allowed to go on vacation. This decision was made due to the anticipation of potential guarimbas and organized crime attacks, including an alleged assassination attempt “organized from Colombia.”

The specific areas of concern for potential attacks were identified as Táchira, Apure, and Zulia. In response to the heightened threat, soldiers were instructed to eat with the troops and to place cameras in weapons parks, as well as in the prevention and security areas of each military installation. The strictness of the orders was further emphasized by the directive to not allow any retired officers to enter the barracks, with a clear response to be given if they insist on entry.

This information was shared during a video conference with commanders of units from across the country, where the Strategic Operational Commander (Ceofanb) and other high-ranking officials addressed the troops. They emphasized the need for protection of the units, indicating that only second commanders would be allowed to leave for Christmas or the end of the year. This decision was made to ensure that the focus of the commanders remains on the security and preparedness of the units.

The Strategic Operational Commander, General in Chief Domingo Antonio Hernández Lárez, warned that opposition groups and organized crime are planning to execute guarimbas and attacks in the country. He specifically instructed that no Commander of the Comprehensive Defense Regions (REDI) or the Comprehensive Defense Operational Zones (ZODI) should sign mobilization guides and that each commander must be prepared to make a statement if necessary.

Amidst the heightened security measures, the military also reported the fleeing of an officer specializing in Geography from the Venezuelan Mining Corporation (CVM). It was made clear that officers requesting discharge or deserting from the institution were labeled as traitors and considered beyond correction or cure.

A videoconference such as this sheds light on the severity of the security threats faced by the Venezuelan military and the need for heightened vigilance during the holiday season. The details of this extraordinary military exercise can be found on INFOBAE.

