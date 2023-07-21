Do not let yourself get a false bill, we explain the keys to avoid it

There are multiple scenarios in which you can currently fall into the trap of receiving a counterfeit bill.

Faced with this hurtful possibility for our economy, there are some keys and steps to identify when a bill is authentic or when it is false.

Taking this information into account, you can avoid cheating with counterfeit cash and thus you can take care of your finances from this scourge.

Keep in mind

All Colombian banknotes that have been circulating in the country since 2016, regardless of their denomination, have security elements and unique features that allow their validity to be easily verified.

This line of banknotes, which has been circulating in Colombian territory for 7 years, has state-of-the-art elements to strengthen its security and maintain public confidence in cash.

Characteristics that are highly effective in preventing counterfeiting, are easily recognizable, and prevent the public from falling victim to counterfeiters.

This edition, which the Banco de la República launched under the name “new family of Colombian banknotes”, has been gradually removing the previous versions from circulation.

This has generated that the figures in honor of national biodiversity and the prominent Colombian personalities that accompany this paper money that is part of our day to day are widely recognized by Colombians.

Fake Colombian banknote

The banknotes of the “new family” of the Banco de la República share the same security technology that is supported by various elements that are easy to verify.

Among those features, the security tape, the watermark, the matching images and the image with color change and movement effect stand out.

Steps

1. Look: look at the images and colors on the bill.

2. Touch: perceive the high relief in some images and texts by touch.

3. Lift: hold the bill against the light or up to the light and discover images that cannot be seen at first sight.

4. Flip: Observe movement and color changing effects as you flip the bill over.

5. Check: Observe fluorescence using UV lamps and check microtexts with a magnifying glass.

Particularities of real banknotes in Colombia

100,000 bill

Characteristics such as its dimensions (66 mm X 153 mm), green as the predominant color, the image of President Carlos Lleras Restrepo next to the gully bird and the flower of the seven-leather on the obverse (front face of the banknote) can be seen at first glance.

On the reverse (back side) of it, the Cocora Valley (Salento, Quindío) and the wax palm, our national tree, are highlighted.

$50,000 bill

It pays homage to the Nobel Prize winner in literature Gabriel García Márquez, whose full-length image and his face can be found on the front of the bill, while on the back you can see the terraces of Ciudad Perdida and the images of two indigenous people and some traditional houses of the Tayrona culture.

Its dimensions are 66 mm X 148 mm and the predominant color is violet, with changes in tone.

$20,000 bill

Orange is the predominant color of the banknote, and it presents changes in hue.

Its dimensions are 143 mm X 66 mm and it is printed on 100% cotton security paper.

Like the $50,000 bill, this bill has a full-length and face image on its front face, in this case of former President Alfonso López Michelsen.

On its back, you will see the channels of La Mojana in the region where the Zenú people and the sombrero vueltiao settled, among others.

$10,000 bill

It is the most recent release (December 7, 2016) in relation to the other five in the series. The anthropologist Virginia Gutiérrez is the protagonist of it, as it is found on the obverse of the bill, next to the Victoria regia flower and the tree frog.

On its back, you will identify the landscape of the Amazon region.

Its dimensions are 138 mm X 66 mm and the predominant color on both sides is red with changing tones.

$5,000 bill

With the predominant brown color, on its obverse the image of the poet José Asunción Silva can be seen together with a puya plant and a bumblebee.

On the back are the Colombian moors, the spectacled bear, the Andean condor and the poem ‘Melancolía, de Silva. Its dimensions are 66 mm high X 133 mm wide.

$2,000 bill

Its dimensions are 128 mm X 66 mm, its predominant color is blue and its protagonist is the artist Débora Arango.

Next to it, on the front face, you can see the leaves and the fruit of the milky tree and the graphic representation of the bird from the work ‘Las monjas y el cardenal’.

On the back, the protagonist is the water landscape of the so-called river of five colors, Caño Cristales (Meta).

